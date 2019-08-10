You are here

  • Home
  • American pilgrims welcomed in Jeddah
﻿

American pilgrims welcomed in Jeddah

1 / 2
The US Consul General Ryan M. Gliha. (Photo courtesy: MWL twitter)
2 / 2
Around 20,000 US citizens and residents participating in this year’s Hajj, (SPA)
Updated 10 August 2019
Arab News

American pilgrims welcomed in Jeddah

  • More than 1.8 million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom since the start of the current Hajj season
Updated 10 August 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: The US Consul General in Jeddah Ryan M. Gliha welcomed more than 400 American Hajj pilgrims on Friday. 
The pilgrims, who make up part of the 20,000 US citizens and residents participating in this year’s Hajj, were met by Gliha at King Abdul Aziz International Airport.
Gliha and consulate staff greeted the worshippers and provided information on available services, pamphlets with emergency contact information and tips for staying healthy during their religious duties.
More than 1.8 million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom since the start of the current Hajj season.

Topics: Hajj 2019

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Mina tent city hosts over 2 million Hajj pilgrims
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Misk prepares 4,065 volunteers to serve Hajj pilgrims

Worshippers gather on Mount Arafat on the second day of Hajj

Updated 10 August 2019
Arab News

Worshippers gather on Mount Arafat on the second day of Hajj

  • Various government sectors have also offered hair, catering and medical services to worshippers
  • Hajj pilgrims arrived at Mina on Friday where they remained in the city until sunrise
Updated 10 August 2019
Arab News

ARAFAT: Over two million pilgrims arrived at Mount Arafat on Saturday as Hajj approached its peak.

Some of the pilgrims had tears streaming down their faces as the men and women raised their hands in worship on the slopes of the rocky hill.

 

Many walked through the pre-dawn darkness early Saturday to the hill where the Prophet Mohammad delivered his final sermon some 1,400 years ago, calling for equality and unity among Muslims.

Security authorities organized the roads and guided pilgrims in order to ensure their safe passage. The various government sectors have also offered hair, catering and medical services to worshippers.

One of the largest religious gatherings on earth, the second day of the hajj is often the most memorable for pilgrims.

Hajj pilgrims arrived at Mina on Friday where they remained in the city until sunrise on the second day of Hajj and then travelled to Mount Arafat.

They stand shoulder to shoulder with Muslims from around the world seeking God's mercy and blessings.

Topics: Hajj 2019

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Mina tent city hosts over 2 million Hajj pilgrims
Special 0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims recall the most important journey of their lives

Latest updates

Libya government says it accepts UN-proposed truce in Tripoli
0
Explosion in Danish capital damages police station
0
India floods kill nearly 100, thousands evacuated
0
India to bring in food supplies to Kashmir as curfew stays
0
Worshippers gather on Mount Arafat on the second day of Hajj
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.