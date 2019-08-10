American pilgrims welcomed in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The US Consul General in Jeddah Ryan M. Gliha welcomed more than 400 American Hajj pilgrims on Friday.
The pilgrims, who make up part of the 20,000 US citizens and residents participating in this year’s Hajj, were met by Gliha at King Abdul Aziz International Airport.
Gliha and consulate staff greeted the worshippers and provided information on available services, pamphlets with emergency contact information and tips for staying healthy during their religious duties.
More than 1.8 million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom since the start of the current Hajj season.
