﻿

Worshippers gather on Mount Arafat on the second day of Hajj

The second day of Hajj is known as the Day of Arafat when the pilgrims travel to the mountain. (Arab News/ Ali Khamg)
An emotional woman looks up to the sky as she prays at Mount Arafat. (Arab News/ Ali Khamg)
Arafat day when the pilgrims revisit the site hill where the Prophet Mohammad delivered his final sermon some 1,400 years ago, calling for equality and unity among Muslims.(Arab News/ Ali Khamg)
It is not required to climb the hill, but many still do. (Arab News/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

  • Various government sectors have also offered hair, catering and medical services to worshippers
  • Hajj pilgrims arrived at Mina on Friday where they remained in the city until sunrise
ARAFAT: Over two million pilgrims arrived at Mount Arafat on Saturday as Hajj approached its peak.

Some of the pilgrims had tears streaming down their faces as the men and women raised their hands in worship on the slopes of the rocky hill.

 

Many walked through the pre-dawn darkness early Saturday to the hill where the Prophet Mohammad delivered his final sermon some 1,400 years ago, calling for equality and unity among Muslims.

Security authorities organized the roads and guided pilgrims in order to ensure their safe passage. The various government sectors have also offered hair, catering and medical services to worshippers.

One of the largest religious gatherings on earth, the second day of the hajj is often the most memorable for pilgrims.

Hajj pilgrims arrived at Mina on Friday where they remained in the city until sunrise on the second day of Hajj and then travelled to Mount Arafat.

They stand shoulder to shoulder with Muslims from around the world seeking God's mercy and blessings.

Topics: Hajj 2019

Hajj through history

Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Hajj through history

Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Center of Islam

The Kaaba’s then gold-and-silver door went through several changes over the years. It took three years to build this particular door, which had a metal base, with two wooden shutters fixed on its surface. It was decorated with silver and copper and plated with gold. 

 

A glimpse from the past

An old photo of Hajj in 1975. (Social media photo)

 

Seeking God’s blessing

During circumambulation, pilgrims kiss the black stone or touch the Kaaba or the black silk and cotton fabric, called the Kiswa, which covers it. (Shutterstock)

 

 

Golden memories 

An old photo showing the process of making the Kaaba’s cover Kiswa in the 1970s.  (Social media photo)

 

Holy guests 

A file photo from Hajj 1978.

 

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019 Makkah Madinah

