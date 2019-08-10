You are here

Meet the parents taking their children to Hajj

Many parents chose to take their children on Hajj with them. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Many parents chose to take their children on Hajj with them. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Many parents chose to take their children on Hajj with them. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Many parents chose to take their children on Hajj with them. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Many parents chose to take their children on Hajj with them. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 10 August 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • Pilgrims tell Arab News the benefits of taking their children with them on pilgrimage
ARAFAT, SAUDI ARABIA: Pilgrims who take their children to the holy sites mainly do so for two reasons: No one can look after them and the educational value.

Ayman Dafaalah, a Sudanese worshipper, is bringing his two young children along with his wife. He Arab News that brought his children because there were no relatives back home to take care of them. 

“We had no other choice. So, we decided to take them with us. Otherwise, we could not perform the rituals,” Dafaalah said.

He said that he and his wife are teaching their children the steps of Hajj.

“They have accompanied us on Umrah before, but this is their first time on Hajj. It is really hard to bring children, but it is sometimes even harder to leave them alone or with a relative,” he added.

Dafaalah said that they made sure that the elder son had learned his mobile number by heart. He said that he is always carrying his the younger son.

“Even if he got lost, I am sure that we could find him with the help of the security people who are everywhere here in Arafat,” he added.

Like Dafaalah, Egyptian pilgrim Rajab Ahmed Abdul-Ghani and his wife brought their 3-year-old son because they would have been worried if they left him behind.

“We cannot leave a child at this age, no matter how great the caretaker is. The child would emotionally suffer from our absence,” Abdul-Ghani said.

Iraqi pilgrim Muslim Rifaat Al-Jibari, who is bringing his 8-year-old daughter, said that the whole family are coming for Hajj so he could not leave her behind.

“We do have relatives but we thought it would be a good chance to take her with us, and teach her about the rituals. She will always remember this experience.”

Lina Abu Zinada, a supervisor at the Lost Children center, told Arab News that they had only one missing girl. They are trying their best to reunite her with her family.

“We only have only lost child here in Arafat. She is from Chad and was brought to us in Mina on Friday at 8 p.m. Since then, we have received no enquiry about her,” she said.

Topics: Hajj 2019 Saudi Arabia Mount Arafat

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs is offering a free hotline to answer all questions related to pilgrimage rituals on the contact number 8002451000.
The service covers eight languages, including Arabic, English, French, Urdu, Turkish and Indonesian. 
Pilgrims can choose to listen to electronic messages about the rites of Hajj and Umrah, general messages from the ministry and rulings from the permanent committee of religious researchers.  
Moreover, they can speak directly to one of the ministry’s Islamic guidance representatives, who are available 24 hours a day. 
The team is made up of dozens of religious preachers who will provide information on Hajj procedures and answer all queries. 
The ministry has offered this service for six years in a row. When it first started, the hotline only provided 8 hours of contact time. 
The average number of calls per day exceeded 1,030 during last year’s Hajj.
The ministry has also launched the “Fatwa Robot” service.
The robot will provide pilgrims under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ guests program with fatwas and other religious advice.
Users will be able to connect through video calls with a group of Muftis in the Ministry of Islamic Affairs to access fatwas and advice in a number of languages.
There is a version of the remote-controlled Fatwa robot designed for people with special needs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi islamic affairs Fatwa Robot HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

