Around 2.5 million pilgrims take part in Hajj this year

The exact number of pilgrims was announced Saturday evening. (AN Photo/Essam Al-Ghalib)
Updated 13 sec ago
JEDDAH:  The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced on Saturday, the second day of Hajj, that the official number of pilgrims taking part in 2019 is 2,489,406.

Of those, 1,855,027 came from abroad and 634,379 are from within the Kingdom.

Some 1,385,234 of the total number were male pilgrims (55.65 percent), while female pilgrims numbered 1,104172 pilgrims (44.35 percent).

The vast majority — 93 percent — of international pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom by air, while 5.2 percent arrived overland and the remainder came by sea.

Of the pilgrims from abroad, Egyptian pilgrims formed the largest group, reaching over 35,300, 1.4 percent of the total.

Pilgrims of Pakistani nationality come next, with more than 12,000, followed by Yemeni pilgrims numbering 10,000.

Domestic pilgrims travelled to Makkah using around 33,000 vehicles, most of which were small cars.

The final count and detailed numbers of this year’s Hajj season were announced at the end of Saturday, the Day of Arafat, which is the most important day of Hajj.

The counting process is undertaken by Hajj statistics centers located at all entrances to Makkah, as well as at other support centers in the cities of Jeddah, Taif, and Madinah.

Topics: Hajj 2019

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Asheikh is a Saudi religious scholar and has been a member of the Senior Scholars’ Council since 2005.

He gave a sermon on Saturday at Arafat’s Masjid-e-Nimra, with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by the General Secretariat of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, transmitting the sermon into more than 30 languages through a host of translators.

The day of Arafat marks the culmination of Hajj and it is where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final sermon. 

Al-Asheikh got his bachelor’s from the College of Shariah at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.

Al-Asheikh received his master’s from the department of the higher judicial institute, and worked as an instructor at the university’s College of Shariah for 10 years.

He became a member of the Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research and Ifta between 2000 and 2001.

He was appointed by royal decree to become the chairman of the King Salman Complex for Prophet’s Hadith in Madinah in 2017. 

This year King Salman hosted 6,500 pilgrims from 79 countries as part of the guests’ program.

Islamic Minister Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh announced that King Salman would bear the cost of the sacrificial meat for the pilgrims on this year’s program.

