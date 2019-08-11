You are here

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Asheikh, Saudi religious scholar

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Asheikh
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Asheikh, Saudi religious scholar

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Asheikh is a Saudi religious scholar and has been a member of the Senior Scholars’ Council since 2005.

He gave a sermon on Saturday at Arafat’s Masjid-e-Nimra, with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by the General Secretariat of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, transmitting the sermon into more than 30 languages through a host of translators.

The day of Arafat marks the culmination of Hajj and it is where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final sermon. 

Al-Asheikh got his bachelor’s from the College of Shariah at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.

Al-Asheikh received his master’s from the department of the higher judicial institute, and worked as an instructor at the university’s College of Shariah for 10 years.

He became a member of the Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research and Ifta between 2000 and 2001.

He was appointed by royal decree to become the chairman of the King Salman Complex for Prophet’s Hadith in Madinah in 2017. 

This year King Salman hosted 6,500 pilgrims from 79 countries as part of the guests’ program.

Islamic Minister Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh announced that King Salman would bear the cost of the sacrificial meat for the pilgrims on this year’s program.

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs is offering a free hotline to answer all questions related to pilgrimage rituals on the contact number 8002451000.
The service covers eight languages, including Arabic, English, French, Urdu, Turkish and Indonesian. 
Pilgrims can choose to listen to electronic messages about the rites of Hajj and Umrah, general messages from the ministry and rulings from the permanent committee of religious researchers.  
Moreover, they can speak directly to one of the ministry’s Islamic guidance representatives, who are available 24 hours a day. 
The team is made up of dozens of religious preachers who will provide information on Hajj procedures and answer all queries. 
The ministry has offered this service for six years in a row. When it first started, the hotline only provided 8 hours of contact time. 
The average number of calls per day exceeded 1,030 during last year’s Hajj.

1,030

Average number of calls per day exceeded during last year’s Hajj.

The ministry has also launched the “Fatwa Robot” service.
The robot will provide pilgrims under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ guests program with fatwas and other religious advice.
Users will be able to connect through video calls with a group of Muftis in the Ministry of Islamic Affairs to access fatwas and advice in a number of languages.
There is a version of the remote-controlled Fatwa robot designed for people with special needs.

