Saudi interior minister inspects security operations in Makkah

Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif inspects the work of Makkah’s Unified Security Operations Center. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi interior minister inspects security operations in Makkah

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Interior Minister and chairman of the Hajj Supreme Committee Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif inspected the work of Makkah’s Unified Security Operations Center, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He reviewed the services provided by the center to pilgrims, and stressed the importance of contributing to their security, safety and comfort in line with the aspirations of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He listened to a briefing from center officials, who explained how issues raised by pilgrims were addressed. They also told him how the center followed up on these reports and evaluated the results of the response.

The minister heard a briefing on the thermal mapping system from 

Maj. Gen. Abdurrahman bin Mohammed Al-Saleh, who is head of the National Center for Security Operations at the ministry.

The prince thanked the center’s employees, expressing his appreciation for their efforts in serving pilgrims

 

 

 

Community initiative aims to link doctors, pilgrims

High-tech devices are being provided to needy patients inside their camps. (AN photo by Essam Al-Ghalib)
Updated 9 min 14 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Sulami

Community initiative aims to link doctors, pilgrims

  • Drive to facilitate communication between health service providers and Hajjis
Updated 9 min 14 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Sulami

MINA: An initiative in Makkah has provided financial support to supply interpreting devices in 120 languages, in partnership with the Community Participation Department of the Makkah Health Department. It is also helping to employ interpreters working around the clock in operations rooms.

Dr. Waddah Abu Talib, director of Mina Al-Jisr Hospital in Mina, said that a number of community bodies and members, including businessmen, in Makkah have participated in this initiative to provide 73 devices that interpret 120 languages, as well as 14 interpreters/translators who are offering their services 24 hours a day through the Ministry of Health.
This initiative aims to facilitate communication between service providers and pilgrims in hospitals and primary care centers in the holy places and Makkah, he said.
The 14 interpreters/translators are working around the clock to provide their services through the Ministry of Health.

100

glucose monitoring devices are being provided for free to patients in need inside their camps.

The languages they cover include English, Persian, Turkish, French, Swahili, Russian and Urdu, which are the most commonly used languages by patients visiting hospitals in Makkah and the holy places.
The supervisor of the Community Participation Program, Mahassen Hassan Shuaib, said that these services are courtesy of the Saudi people, and specifically the people of Makkah, to support the pilgrims in partnership with the Siqaya and Rifada Committee of the Makkah Municipality.
She added: “In addition to that, 100 blood pressure monitoring devices and 100 glucose monitoring devices are being provided for free to patients in need inside their camps, alongside water, umbrellas and shoes.”

