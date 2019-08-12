You are here

Doctors on unpaid mission proud to serve Hajj pilgrims

Dr. Ahmed Al-Katheeri, a consultant in family medicine at the Jeddah-based King Abdul Aziz University Hospital, speaks to Arab News. (AN photo)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • “Money is not everything. The pleasure we feel when volunteering for our work cannot be described,” says Dr. Alaa Al-Hazmi, a volunteer
MINA: It is normal for workers to take breaks to get some rest, but it is unusual when a worker cuts their vacation short to go back to work of their own volition.

Two Saudi consultants did just that in order to provide medical services at Makkah’s holy sites.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Katheeri, a consultant at the Jeddah-based King Abdul Aziz University Hospital, and Dr. Alaa Al-Hazmi, a consultant at the Saudi Health Ministry, have voluntarily decided to work during their leave for an unpaid humanitarian mission.

“Lending a hand to pilgrims is a duty that all Muslims have to do when they can,” Al-Katheeri said. “I was glad to participate for the first time and represent my university in serving pilgrims. We are hoping in future to have a field hospital here so that we can contribute in this noble mission of providing pilgrims with the best possible medical services.




Dr. Alaa Al-Hazmi, family medicine consultant at the health ministry. (AN photo)

“We only came to help. There are many medical staff members at the service of pilgrims, but that does not mean volunteers cannot participate. The biggest motive that made us decide to cut our break times was to see the smile on the faces of the physically ill pilgrims,” he added.

Al-Katheeri urged his fellow doctors to volunteer in future Hajj seasons.

Al-Hazmi said that he had participated in the Hajj four times before, but that this was his first time volunteering.

“Cooperation between different Hajj bodies has now improved and this has also paved the way for anyone to volunteer in a more organized and systematic way,” Al-Hazmi said.

“Volunteers can easily register through the "Be an Assistant" program. The Health Ministry has provided huge numbers of medical staff, but you are talking about millions of pilgrims performing their rituals in a small area. Many of them are old and physically ill. These people need as many medical staff as possible. Moreover, it is an honor to serve pilgrims,” he added.

“Money is not everything. The pleasure we feel when volunteering for our work cannot be described.”

 

 

Topics: Hajj 2019 Hajj volunteers

Saudi ‘White Vests’ set out to help pilgrims

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  •  "White Vests" is an umbrella organization of volunteer groups, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development
JEDDAH: A Saudi youth tradition of volunteering to help Hajj pilgrims complete their journey has been strengthened this year through a special government initiative. 

The White Vests, an umbrella group covering a range of volunteering sectors, was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

Many volunteer groups play a crucial role in helping pilgrims, offering medical assistance, safety advice and general guidance.

The Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association joined forces with the White Vests this year, complementing the efforts of government entities involved in Hajj season, such as the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Health and the Muslim World League. 

The Twitter account @SaudiNVG has gained over 20,000 followers since joining the platform in January with a message for volunteers from around the Kingdom. 

In a video posted by @SaudiNVG, orthopaedic surgeon and consultant Dr. Mohammed Abu-Nawas, a White Vests Hajj volunteer, said: “In Makkah, we are all servants to the guests of Allah, and we learn from them, and communicate with them with the right Islamic way of thinking. And we build with them a cultural bridge through technology.”

Boy scout Essam Al-Shaman, 20, a student at the University of Tabuk, has been a Hajj volunteer for seven years. 

“I volunteered for the Ministry of Education for five years, and this is my second year volunteering with the university,” he told Arab News.

“I enjoy volunteering because of all the kind prayers I receive from pilgrims. It is a humanitarian service. I would like to pursue what I grew up doing and I hope to reach the level of scout commander — and hopefully I will continue to volunteer to help pilgrims every year,” he said.

 

 

 

Topics: White Vests Hajj 2019 HAJJ2019 Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association

