New water-cooling system tested in Mina

The unique water cooling system introduced by Mutawwify Hujjaj South Asia and Jsour Al Garbia Trading Est.
HALA TASHKANDI

MINA: The Mutawwify Hujjaj South Asia Establishment, along with Jsour Al Garbia trading, introduced a water-cooling system to one of their camps in Mina this year.

Cold drinking water is one of the most sought-after commodities in many of Mina’s camps, and a lot of money and effort is wasted trying to transport and keep ice stocks in supply in the camps, according to spokesman Waheeb Ismail Badr.

“We are doing a trial run of this machine that we brought in from China,” he told Arab News, adding it was the first of its kind to be introduced in Mina. “This machine ensures that we no longer have to deal with the issues that come along with trying to keep ice stocked in the camps. As such, the backup stock of ice we brought in on August 8 has barely been touched.”

The cooling system was the result of two years of study and research. The water, which is supplied by the government, goes through the device’s filtration system and emerges cold and refreshing, available to pilgrims at just the turn of a knob.

Engineer Nader Abduljawwad explained how the system worked. “The device is powered by electricity, and we can control the number of compressors that are on at any given time to control how cold the water is, whether we want it icy cold or just cool depends on how many are running,” he told Arab News. “The device is connected to pipes that ensure that the water is distributed all over the camp.”

The system delivers between five and eight thousand liters of water an hour to all of the distribution areas of the camp and pilgrims can collect the water from any of the designated campsite areas.

Both Badr and Abduljawwad were delighted to say they had faced no problems with the system so far, and hoped the successful trial run would encourage other camps to look for similar solutions to deal with ice-related issues. “The machine is effective, doesn’t take up that big of a space, and uses about as much electricity as a regular air conditioner,” said Abduljawwad.

 

 

Superintendent of the Auckland Police Department, Naila Hassan.
Saudi Islamic minister meets New Zealand senior police officer

  • Hassan previously said in a video that she was “breathless” when she saw the Kaaba
Updated 12 August 2019
SPA

MINA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh met a senior New Zealand police officer who gave an emotional speech following the devastating shootings at two Christchurch mosques, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Dozens of Muslims were killed in March when an Australian white supremacist opened fire at two inner city mosques.
Superintendent of the Auckland Police Department, Naila Hassan, gave a speech at a vigil the day after the massacre. She reassured the crowd that the police were supporting the Muslim community and everyone affected by the tragedy.
Hassan was in Saudi Arabia as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah, along with families of victims and people injured in the shootings.
The minister welcomed Hassan in Mina, saying that all the pilgrims being hosted on the program were under the care of King Salman and the crown prince. He said the king and crown prince paid close attention to the program and to the comfort of the hosted pilgrims.
Al-Asheikh commended the crown prince’s efforts in disseminating moderation and spreading a global message of peace and love.
Hassan expressed her thanks to the king, the crown prince and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for the services provided since the pilgrims left New Zealand.
Hassan previously said in a video that she was “breathless” when she saw the Kaaba.
Earlier, Al-Asheikh said that hosting the Christchurch pilgrims was part of Saudi efforts to “confront and defeat terrorism” in all its forms. 

Topics: Mina HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

