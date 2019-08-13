You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesian TV star Dude Harlino ‘in awe after Hajj’
﻿

Indonesian TV star Dude Harlino ‘in awe after Hajj’

Dude Harlino was invited by the Saudi media ministry to perform Hajj. (SPA)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Indonesian TV star Dude Harlino ‘in awe after Hajj’

  • The actor believes the images he captured of Hajj would be impactful to his followers
  • He praised the authorities for ensuring the safety of pilgrims
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Indonesian actor Dude Harlino has said his Hajj pilgrimage was the most beautiful and happiest time of his life, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

The actor had been invited by the Saudi media ministry to perform Hajj, but had only an hour to decide and three days to prepare for his trip.

“It was not an easy decision, but rejecting it was also hard as Hajj is the dream of every Muslim and a great religious obligation,” he added.

Harlino praised the authorities for ensuring the safe and comfortable passage of pilgrims between and at the various holy sites.

 “I did not have a moment of worry about myself or my belongings,” he added.

Harlino, who has 4.8 million followers on Instagram, said he would post images he captured during Hajj, because he believed it would impact young people.

He has already posted a video from Jamarat of the stoning ritual which has already received a lot of interest.

Topics: Dude Harlino Hajj 2019 Indonesia actor

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Britons pedal from London to Makkah to perform Hajj, raise funds for charity

What We Are Reading Today: The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom

Updated 12 August 2019
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom

  • This is the story of a mother’s struggle against a house’s entropy
Updated 12 August 2019
Arab News

A book of great ambition, Sarah M. Broom’s The Yellow House tells 100 years of her family and their relationship to home in a neglected area of one of America’s most mythologized cities. 

It is a “transformative, deeply moving story from an unparalleled new voice of startling clarity, authority, and power,” said a review in goodreads.com.

This is the “story of a mother’s struggle against a house’s entropy, and that of a prodigal daughter who left home only to reckon with the pull that home exerts, even after the Yellow House was wiped off the map after Hurricane Katrina,” it added.

Critic Angela Flournoy commented in The New York Times: “Part oral history, part urban history, part celebration of a bygone way of life, The Yellow House is a full indictment of the greed, discrimination, indifference and poor city planning that led her family’s home to be wiped off the map. It is an instantly essential text, examining the past, present and possible future of the city of New Orleans, and of America writ large.”

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Where the River Flows
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Bird a Day by Cornell Lab of Ornithology

Latest updates

Indonesian TV star Dude Harlino ‘in awe after Hajj’
0
Woman stabbed in central Sydney knife rampage
0
Hong Kong’s airport reopens after protests but more than 200 flights cancelled
0
Two Ebola drugs found to increase survival rates
0
Canada police: 2 teen fugitives took their own lives
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.