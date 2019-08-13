You are here

At home in Nasab, Dubai’s co-working space of the future

The club is part of the latest project by Mohammed Zaal. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
SUJATA ASSOMULL

  • Mohammed Zaal may only be in his mid-30s, but he is already a legend in Dubai real estate
  • n the seven months since opening, Nasab has become a haven for Dubai’s creative talent
DUBAI: Nasab, Dubai’s new members-only social club, is also a co-working space you will want to live in all day, every day.

Mohammed Zaal may only be in his mid-30s, but he is already a legend in Dubai real estate, as the developer and former CEO of Al-Barari, a luxury residential area built to be a botanical haven. His latest project in Dubai is KOA Canvas, where you’ll find Nasab, and it has a boutique take on living.

“We’re providing a truly engaged community, a forward-thinking collective, which is entirely unique in the region’s landscape,” Zaal explained.

A three-storey space, Nasab‘s facilities include a photography studio, a high-altitude chamber, three pools and Lowe, an innovative contemporary dining restaurant. And when it comes to working spaces, they have thought of everything, right down to soundproof phone booths. 

In the seven months since opening, Nasab has become a haven for Dubai’s creative talent. Don’t be surprised to see influencer Anum Bashir of Desert Mannequin in a meeting or Australian artist Reif Axl Myers working on an artwork in one of the private office spaces. This is truly a new-age club, as Zaal said: “We are building a space where community and collaboration are at the core. Being a part of Nasab is to be a part of a network that is working and growing together as one to create new ways of working and living.” 

And while Nasab is discerning about its members, it has ensured that it is also very inclusive. For example, the “Nomad” plan for non-Dubai residents allows access to the club for 10 days every month. “We are looking for people who are shaping the future of culture,” Zaal said. So, of course, it has a busy social calendar and recently hosted an evening of conversation with Kuwaiti artist and poet Shurooq Amin.

But it’s the design that is the space’s first attraction, as it’s curated to be happy place for taste-makers. “Design runs in the family,” said Zaal, who has his own private office in the space. “My mother is an interior designer, my sister is a landscape designer, so I have always been very influenced by aesthetics and design. Art is a non-negotiable part of life for me.” 

Topics: entrepreneurs Lifestyle

Meet Saudah Saleem, the interior designer making a name for herself on Instagram

  • The African American is known for her fashion, styling and curated spaces
  • She is one of a few visibly Muslim designers in the US industry
Updated 39 min 50 sec ago
INTISAR ALYAMANI

LONDON: Saudah Saleem, the founder of her own award-winning interior design firm, is not your average entrepreneur. 

“I am an African American Muslim,” said the woman behind Saudah Saleem Interiors, who wears a hijab without compromising elegance and freshness. 

“I have always felt that being stylish and maintaining a Muslim identity are not mutually exclusive,” she explained. “There are few visible Muslims in the interior design industry in the US. As such, my hijab style has become sort of my calling card,” she stated.

She sometimes refers to her hijab style as “fashion meets faith.” What is equally interesting is Saleem's personal style.

“I am well known for my eye for fashion and styling and enjoy creating beautiful curated, vibrant spaces tailored to exceed my clients’ expectations and unique lifestyle needs. I love using pattern, texture, vivid color, and a mix of elegant and eclectic design elements to create an aesthetic that is both sophisticated yet approachable.” 

Typically, she dresses in layers with statement pieces like a bold-printed hijab or a vintage Chanel handbag. Saleem uses a classic piece combined with eclectic elements to create a sophisticated yet practical look.

“Dressing modestly in a society and culture that emphasizes the concept of ‘less is more' does require a bit of ingenuity,” she said.

She said that the fashion industry caters more now for modest clothing because of demand, but not necessarily and “specifically for Muslims.”

Her design career began when she was a newlywed designing her first apartment. “I became acutely aware of my ability to make impactful changes in my space and loved it,” she recalled.

It was then that Saleem realized she wanted to become an interior designer and is now aiming to expand her services globally.

The ingredients to her success, she said, are faith, resourcefulness, perseverance and courage. Influenced by her love of art, history and world culture, she is inspired by the Muslim women in her community who maintained their unique heritage during a time in the US when Islam was still seen as quite foreign. 

Saleem has had to overcome some challenges as a mother of five and business owner. “It is important to me to ensure that I am spending time with family as well as cultivating and maintaining client relationships,” she explained.

As for her advice for those seeking to become entrepreneurs, Saleem offered this: “Firmly ground yourself in your beliefs, invest in your passion and persevere.” 

Topics: design interior design

