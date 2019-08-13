At home in Nasab, Dubai’s co-working space of the future

DUBAI: Nasab, Dubai’s new members-only social club, is also a co-working space you will want to live in all day, every day.

Mohammed Zaal may only be in his mid-30s, but he is already a legend in Dubai real estate, as the developer and former CEO of Al-Barari, a luxury residential area built to be a botanical haven. His latest project in Dubai is KOA Canvas, where you’ll find Nasab, and it has a boutique take on living.

“We’re providing a truly engaged community, a forward-thinking collective, which is entirely unique in the region’s landscape,” Zaal explained.

A three-storey space, Nasab‘s facilities include a photography studio, a high-altitude chamber, three pools and Lowe, an innovative contemporary dining restaurant. And when it comes to working spaces, they have thought of everything, right down to soundproof phone booths.

In the seven months since opening, Nasab has become a haven for Dubai’s creative talent. Don’t be surprised to see influencer Anum Bashir of Desert Mannequin in a meeting or Australian artist Reif Axl Myers working on an artwork in one of the private office spaces. This is truly a new-age club, as Zaal said: “We are building a space where community and collaboration are at the core. Being a part of Nasab is to be a part of a network that is working and growing together as one to create new ways of working and living.”

And while Nasab is discerning about its members, it has ensured that it is also very inclusive. For example, the “Nomad” plan for non-Dubai residents allows access to the club for 10 days every month. “We are looking for people who are shaping the future of culture,” Zaal said. So, of course, it has a busy social calendar and recently hosted an evening of conversation with Kuwaiti artist and poet Shurooq Amin.

But it’s the design that is the space’s first attraction, as it’s curated to be happy place for taste-makers. “Design runs in the family,” said Zaal, who has his own private office in the space. “My mother is an interior designer, my sister is a landscape designer, so I have always been very influenced by aesthetics and design. Art is a non-negotiable part of life for me.”