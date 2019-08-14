Mexico City suspends six police in rape investigation

You are here

The Secretary of the Public Security of Mexico City Jesus Orta Martinez -with his hair sprayed by a demonstrator- is hounded by the press during a protest called by civil organizations against the police, after four police officers had been accused of raping a minor las t weekend in their patrol car in the Azcapotzalco neighborhood, in front of the Ministry of Public Security in Mexico City on August 12, 2019. (AFP)
  • The rapes are the latest incidents to trigger outrage over the high rate of violence against women and girls in Mexico
MEXICO CITY: Mexico City’s mayor said on Tuesday that six police officers were suspended as part of an investigation into the rape of two teenage girls, after demonstrations by hundreds of women demanding justice.
Around 250 people had taken to the streets on Monday, dousing the capital’s security minister in pink glitter and smashing the glass doors of the local prosecutor’s office.
The protests were in response to two recent cases: that of a 17-year-old girl who says four policemen raped her in their patrol car as she left a party on the capital’s north side, and that of a 16-year-old girl who says a policeman raped her at the national photography archive museum, in the city center.
“Six police have been suspended from their duties while the investigation continues,” said Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, the first woman elected to the job, in a video posted to Twitter. “There will be no impunity nor any fabrication of guilt.
The rapes are the latest incidents to trigger outrage over the high rate of violence against women and girls in Mexico.
One policeman was already arrested Thursday in the case that occurred at the museum.
In addition to covering the capital’s security minister, Jesus Orta, with glitter as he appealed for calm, the protesters, who were mostly women, spray-painted a group of policemen and displayed a pig’s head outside the local prosecutor’s office.
Masked demonstrators later hurled rocks at the building, shattering the glass entrance.
Machismo plays a prominent role in Mexican culture, and levels of violence against women and girls are high in the country.
Nine women are murdered in Mexico every day, according to the United Nations.

Flights resuming at Hong Kong airport after protest chaos

Updated 14 August 2019
AP

Flights resuming at Hong Kong airport after protest chaos

  • A mass demonstration and frenzied mob violence forced more than 100 flight cancelations on Tuesday
  • The burst of violence included protesters beating up at least two men they suspected of being undercover Chinese agents
Updated 14 August 2019
AP
HONG KONG: Flight operations resumed at Hong Kong’s airport Wednesday morning after two days of disruptions marked by outbursts of violence highlighting the hardening positions of pro-democracy protesters and the authorities in the Chinese city that’s a major international travel hub.
About three dozen protesters remained camped in the airport’s arrivals area, a day after a mass demonstration and frenzied mob violence forced more than 100 flight cancelations. But check-in counters were open and flights appeared to be operating normally.
The airport had closed check-in for remaining flights late Tuesday afternoon as protesters swarmed the terminal and blocked access to immigration for departing passengers. Tuesday’s cancelations were in addition to 200 flights backlogged from Monday.
Most of the protesters left after officers armed with pepper spray and swinging batons tried to enter the terminal, fighting with demonstrators who barricaded entrances with luggage carts. Riot police clashed briefly with the demonstrators.
The burst of violence included protesters beating up at least two men they suspected of being undercover Chinese agents. Airport security appeared unable to control the crowd, and paramedics later took both men away. Police have acknowledged using “decoy” officers, and some protesters over the weekend were seen being arrested by men dressed like demonstrators — in black and wearing face masks.
Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, identified one of the men as a journalist at the nationalistic Chinese tabloid.
“Fu Guohao, reporter of GT website is being seized by demonstrators at HK airport,” Hu wrote on his Twitter account. “I affirm this man being tied in this video is the reporter himself. He has no other task except for reporting.”
One protester used a US flag to beat Fu as he lay on the floor. Other protesters and first aid workers attempted to stop some who tried to trample the man, while pro-democracy lawmaker Kwok Ka-ki crouched beside him and tried to calm the attackers. After a heated argument, protesters allowed ambulance workers to take the man away on a stretcher.
Hong Kong police said they arrested five people for unlawful assembly, assaulting police officers and possessing weapons.
The airport disruptions escalated a summer of demonstrations aimed at what many Hong Kong residents see as an increasing erosion of the freedoms they were promised in 1997 when Communist Party-ruled mainland China took over what had been a British colony.
The demonstrators are demanding Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam step down and scrap proposed legislation under which some suspects could be sent to mainland China, where critics say they could face torture and unfair or politically charged trials.
Lam has rejected calls for dialogue, saying Tuesday the protesters were threatening to push their home into an “abyss.”

