You are here

  • Home
  • Satellite photos appear to show Chinese APCs near Hong Kong
﻿

Satellite photos appear to show Chinese APCs near Hong Kong

1 / 3
A satellite image appears to show Chinese military vehicles at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China, August 12, 2019. Picture taken August 12, 2019. (Satellite image Â©2019 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)
2 / 3
This satellite image captured on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, provided by Satellite image Â©2019 Maxar Technologies appears to show Chinese security force vehicles inside the Shenzen Bay Sports Center in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong. (Satellite image Â©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP)
3 / 3
Chaos erupted at Hong Kong’s airport for a second day on August 13, 2019 as pro-democracy protesters staged a disruptive sit-in that paralyzed hundreds of flights, defying warnings from the city’s leader who said they were heading down a “path of no return.” (AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Satellite photos appear to show Chinese APCs near Hong Kong

  • Images appear to show a large build up of military vehicles close to the Hong Kong border
  • Some interpreted the movement of military vehicles as a threat from Beijing
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: Satellite photos show what appear to be armored personnel carriers and other vehicles belonging to the China’s paramilitary People’s Armed Police parked in a sports complex in the city of Shenzhen.
Some have interpreted it as a threat from Beijing to use increased force against pro-democracy protesters across the border in Hong Kong.
The pictures collected on Monday by Maxar’s WorldView show 500 or more vehicles sitting on and around the soccer stadium at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center just across the harbor from Asian financial hub that has been rocked by more than two months of demonstrations.
Chinese state media have said only the exercises had been planned before and were not directly related to the unrest.
Beijing says the protests were beginning to show the “sprouts of terrorism.”
Tweets posted on Tuesday appeared to show video footage from inside the stadium.

Topics: hong kong protests Hong Kong China

Related

0
World
Flights resuming at Hong Kong airport after protest chaos
0
Business & Economy
Gold soars on Hong Kong unrest, Argentina peso rout

Police in Sweden arrest suspect in Denmark tax office blast

Updated 40 min 9 sec ago
AP

Police in Sweden arrest suspect in Denmark tax office blast

  • Swedish police have arrested a 22-year-old man
  • An international arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old
Updated 40 min 9 sec ago
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Police in Denmark say a 22-year-old Swedish man has been arrested and an international arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old man, also from Sweden, in connection with an early morning explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency, slightly injuring a bystander.
Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov says the arrest was made Tuesday by Swedish police, adding a car believed to have been used in the connection with the blast was seized.
Police did not immediately link the Aug. 6 tax agency blast to another one, four days later, at a nearby police station, though they said industrial explosives were used in both. No one was injured in the police station explosion.

Topics: Denmark crime

Related

0
World
Explosion in Danish capital damages police station
0
World
‘Violent’ explosion rocks Danish tax office

Latest updates

Satellite photos appear to show Chinese APCs near Hong Kong
0
Police in Sweden arrest suspect in Denmark tax office blast
0
Alleged Christchurch gunman sends letter from prison cell
0
Jordan halts film that refers to historical Jewish presence
0
Kashmir curfew to be eased after Thursday: governor
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.