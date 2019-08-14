Turkish drones start operating in northern Syria, says ministry

You are here

Syrian boys play with plastic guns on the first day of the Muslim religious festival of Eid al-Adha in al-Dana in Syria's rebel-controlled Idlib region, near the border with Turkey, on August 11, 2019. (AFP)
  • Turkey and the US agreed last week to set up a joint operations center regarding the safe zone to be established in northern Syria
ISTANBUL: Turkish drones have started operating in northern Syria where Washington and Ankara have agreed to create a safe zone, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Turkey and the US agreed last week to set up a joint operations center regarding the safe zone to be established in northern Syria. No agreement has been announced on key details such as the size of the zone and the command structure of joint patrols that would be conducted there.

FASTFACT

Turkey and the US agreed last week to set up a joint operations center regarding the safe zone to be established in northern Syria.

A six-person US delegation arrived in the southern Turkish province of Sanliurfa on Monday to work on the establishment of the operations center. The Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that work was continuing to make the joint operations center in Sanliurfa operational. Turkish drones had started carrying out work in the area where the safe zone will be created, but did not provide further information on the drones’ operations, it added.

Washington and Ankara have been at odds over plans for northeastern Syria, where US allies on the ground in the battle against Daesh militants.

 

JEDDAH: The man responsible for Sudan’s intelligence service during the Bashir regime has been banned from entering the US.

Salah Gosh and his close family members were made ineligible for entry into the United States due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights.

The Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday, “I am also publicly designating his spouse, Awatif Ahmed Seed Ahmed Mohamed, as well as his daughter, Shima Salah Abdallah Mohamed.” 

The statement specifically stated “the Department has credible information that Salah Gosh was involved in torture during his tenure as head of NISS,” using an abbreviation for Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services.

