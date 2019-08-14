You are here

Prosecutors add fraud charges to former Barclays executives accused in Qatar case

Former Barclays banker Roger Jenkins faces four charges over deals with Qatari investors during the global financial crisis. (Getty Images)
Updated 14 August 2019
Arab News

Prosecutors add fraud charges to former Barclays executives accused in Qatar case

  • the UK’s Serious Fraud Office has included charges of actual fraud to the existing counts of conspiracy to defraud against the men
Updated 14 August 2019
Arab News

LONDON:  Three former top Barclays executives due to stand trial over the bank’s deals with Qatari investors during the financial crisis are to face additional fraud charges.

Bloomberg reported that the UK’s Serious Fraud Office has included charges of actual fraud to the existing counts of conspiracy to defraud against the men, according to a copy of the indictment released Thursday.

Roger Jenkins, the former Middle East chief, faces four charges. Tom Kalaris, who led the bank’s wealth division, and Richard Boath, the former head of Europe, will face two charges. 

The men, who will go on trial in October, all deny the charges.

The charges stem from the 2008 financial crisis when Barclays was looking for cash injections to avoid being nationalized.

The bank turned to Qatar for £4 billion of investments, but the  Serious Fraud Office alleges that Barclays did not properly disclose to the market £322 million worth of side deals with Qatari investors.

These included Qatar’s then prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al-Thani.

The man face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Topics: Barclays Barclays Bank Qatar Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani

Turkey's unemployment rate falls to 12.8% in April-June

Updated 3 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey's unemployment rate falls to 12.8% in April-June

  • Unemployment surged to a decade high of 14.7 percent in the December-February period as economic activity slowed
Updated 3 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s unemployment rate declined to 12.8 percent in the April-June period, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday, but the seasonally adjusted rate climbed to its highest on record.
Unemployment surged to a decade high of 14.7 percent in the December-February period as economic activity slowed after a currency crisis saw the lira lose nearly 30 percent last year. As a result of the crisis, the economy contracted annually in the last quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of this year.
Year-on-year, unemployment rose 3.1 percentage points to 12.8 percent in the April-June period, the data showed. In the March-May period it stood at 13 percent.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit 14 percent in the same period, its highest level in the statistical institute’s data going back to 2005.
The non-agricultural unemployment rate was unchanged from a month earlier at 15 percent, the data showed.
The unemployment rate had surged to 14.7 percent in the December-February period, its highest level in a decade.

Topics: jobs economy Turkey unemployment

