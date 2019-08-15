Former Sudanese intelligence chief barred from entering US

JEDDAH: The man responsible for Sudan’s intelligence service during the Bashir regime has been banned from entering the US.

Salah Gosh and his close family members were made ineligible for entry into the United States due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights.

The Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday, “I am also publicly designating his spouse, Awatif Ahmed Seed Ahmed Mohamed, as well as his daughter, Shima Salah Abdallah Mohamed.”

The statement specifically stated “the Department has credible information that Salah Gosh was involved in torture during his tenure as head of NISS,” using an abbreviation for Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services.