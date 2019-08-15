You are here

Grand Mosque cleaned four times a day during Hajj 

More than 4,800 tools and machines are also used to provide the finest services. (SPA)
Grand Mosque cleaned four times a day during Hajj 

  • Over 3,000 liters of cleaning products and 600 liters of rosewater are used daily
MAKKAH: Sanitizing and perfuming the Grand Mosque is highly important — the permanent cleanliness and the pleasant odors remain engraved in the memory of the mosque’s visitors.
But it isn’t an easy task — over 4,000 people work around the clock to provide a pleasant and clean place for worshippers to perform their prayers.
Over 3,000 liters of cleaning products and 600 liters of rosewater are used daily, and the mosque and its grounds are washed four times a day during Hajj.
More than 4,800 tools and machines are also used to provide the finest services.

Topics: Makkah HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

Ithra hosts events as part of Tanween Cultural Season

Ithra hosts events as part of Tanween Cultural Season

  • The center seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in arts and creativity
DHAHRAN: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will host the Luminarium and Box Wars events from Oct. 10 to 26 in Dhahran city.

The events are part of the Tanween Cultural Season’s second edition, details of which will be announced soon.

The Luminarium event offers visitors a unique experience inspired by geometry, nature and Islamic architecture.

HIGHLIGHT

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Box Wars will give visitors the opportunity to discover new ways to benefit from cardboard boxes, and will include building arts, fashion and theatrical facilities using cardboard boxes.

Ithra seeks to develop new standards of excellence in Saudi Arabia in the fields of culture and innovation.     

Empowerment

“Tanween aims to empower the next generation of Saudi creatives and innovators as a catalyst for creative economies and meaningful youth engagement,” said Ithra’s Director Ali Al-Mutairi.

“The initiative provides a global platform introducing new content for new talent … In addition to career progression and mentorship, Tanween introduces new ways of learning, wherein our visitors allow their imagination to play, develop and create within engaging creative spaces,” he added.

“As with last year’s overwhelming Tanween success, Ithra is proud to facilitate an inspiration-fueled environment, cementing our position as a creative and cultural destination where innovation is constantly encouraged.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ithraa Tanween

