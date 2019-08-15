Grand Mosque cleaned four times a day during Hajj 

MAKKAH: Sanitizing and perfuming the Grand Mosque is highly important — the permanent cleanliness and the pleasant odors remain engraved in the memory of the mosque’s visitors.
But it isn’t an easy task — over 4,000 people work around the clock to provide a pleasant and clean place for worshippers to perform their prayers.
Over 3,000 liters of cleaning products and 600 liters of rosewater are used daily, and the mosque and its grounds are washed four times a day during Hajj.
More than 4,800 tools and machines are also used to provide the finest services.
