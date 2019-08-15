You are here

Returning pilgrims set to revive the markets of Gaza

Muslim pilgrims walk to cast their stones during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mina, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Palestinian worshippers have been eager to bring home gifts such as prayer mats and clothes, perfumes and toothpicks
GAZA CITY: Gazan shops selling pilgrims’ gifts are enjoying a seasonal revival, with worshippers keen to buy from the local markets.

Amid the deteriorating economy in the Gaza Strip, lower prices have inspired pilgrims to buy the gifts they give to their visitors after they return from the pilgrimage at the local market.

Many pilgrims only purchase special gifts from Makkah and Madinah for relatives and friends, where regulations restrict each pilgrim to travel with limited weight.

Jihad Obeid is determined to buy all the gifts he needs locally after his return from Hajj. 

Talking to Arab News before leaving for the pilgrimage, Obeid, 63, said: “I want to take advantage of my time in worship, and I do not want to waste it on shopping and buying gifts. I went to the market and bought the best gifts at reasonable prices, so that I use my time in prayer, and spare myself the trouble of buying and transferring gifts (from Saudi Arabia).”

But Obeid did not hide his desire to bring specific gifts as souvenirs of the holy cities to his family.

Palestinian worshippers have been eager to bring home gifts such as prayer mats and clothes, perfumes and toothpicks. However, because of the complexities of travel in recent years, many prefer to buy them in Gaza.

Mohammed Ashour bought gifts and Hajj supplies for his mother, who  performed Hajj this year. 

“My mother is 70 and cannot bear the burden of carrying gifts. Everything is available in Gaza, so it is enough to bring only Zamzam water, which is the most beautiful gift,” he said.

Gaza merchants are competing to attract customers during the season, especially in light of the severe commercial recession in the markets due to the deteriorating economic conditions. 

Ahmed Abu Ghali, owner of a gift shop, hopes that there will be more market activity in the next few days despite the tough commercial conditions.

He said that the pilgrimage season is great for traders, despite the difficult conditions of the Israeli siege and the salary crisis. 

Abu Musa Lubbad, owner of a gift shop, said that pilgrims are still keen to buy gifts even though most people are facing a deteriorating economic situation.

Lubbad, who has worked in the gifts trade for many years, explained that pilgrims in Gaza did not abandon the custom of buying gifts, but the difficult circumstances made them prefer quality over price.

He urged the responsible authorities to cancel taxes on gifts and supplies for the Hajj season, taking into account the conditions of the pilgrims, who are charged extortionate fees.

According to unofficial estimates, pilgrims in the Gaza Strip spent more than $5 million (SR18m) on gifts, an average of $2,000 per pilgrim, before the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip in mid-2007.

Intense bombardment continues as Syrian troops advance in Idlib

Updated 15 August 2019
AP

Intense bombardment continues as Syrian troops advance in Idlib

  • Three villages fall in morning hours and town of Khan Sheikhoun is being shelled relentlessly
Updated 15 August 2019
AP

BEIRUT: Syrian forces gained more ground from insurgents in the country’s northwest on Thursday, edging closer to a major opposition-held town a day after militants shot down a regime warplane in the area.

The regime offensive, which intensified last week, has displaced nearly 100,000 people over the past four days, according to the Syrian Response Coordination Group, a relief group active in northwestern Syria.

Syrian troops have been on the offensive in Idlib and its surroundings, the last major opposition stronghold in Syria, since April 30. The region is home to some 3 million people, many of them displaced in other battles around the war-torn country.

The fighting over the past days has been concentrated on two fronts as regime forces march toward the town of Khan Sheikhoun from the east and west. The latest offensive also aims to besiege opposition-held towns and villages in northern parts of Hama province, according to opposition activists.

The town of Khan Sheikhoun is a stronghold of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, the most powerful group in the opposition-held areas. The town was the scene of a chemical attack on April 4, 2017 that killed 89 people.

At the time, the US, Britain and France pointed a finger at the Syrian regime, saying their experts had found that nerve agents were used in the attack. Days later, the US fired 59 US Tomahawk missiles at the Shayrat Air Base in central Syria, saying the attack on Khan Sheikhoun was launched from the base.

The Syrian regime and its Russian allies denied there was a chemical attack.

The regime-controlled Syrian Central Military Media said on Thursday pro-regime forces captured three small villages, just west of Khan Sheikhoun.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, said the villages fell in the morning hours and that the town of Khan Sheikhoun is being bombarded relentlessly.

Syrian state media confirmed that opposition fighters had downed the regime plane on Wednesday. An Al-Qaeda-linked group has released a video of the pilot in which the handcuffed man identified himself as a lieutenant colonel in the Syrian air force.

In the video, the pilot says his fighter jet was shot down when he was carrying out a mission near Khan Sheikhoun.

