Returning pilgrims set to revive the markets of Gaza

GAZA CITY: Gazan shops selling pilgrims’ gifts are enjoying a seasonal revival, with worshippers keen to buy from the local markets.

Amid the deteriorating economy in the Gaza Strip, lower prices have inspired pilgrims to buy the gifts they give to their visitors after they return from the pilgrimage at the local market.

Many pilgrims only purchase special gifts from Makkah and Madinah for relatives and friends, where regulations restrict each pilgrim to travel with limited weight.

Jihad Obeid is determined to buy all the gifts he needs locally after his return from Hajj.

Talking to Arab News before leaving for the pilgrimage, Obeid, 63, said: “I want to take advantage of my time in worship, and I do not want to waste it on shopping and buying gifts. I went to the market and bought the best gifts at reasonable prices, so that I use my time in prayer, and spare myself the trouble of buying and transferring gifts (from Saudi Arabia).”

But Obeid did not hide his desire to bring specific gifts as souvenirs of the holy cities to his family.

Palestinian worshippers have been eager to bring home gifts such as prayer mats and clothes, perfumes and toothpicks. However, because of the complexities of travel in recent years, many prefer to buy them in Gaza.

Mohammed Ashour bought gifts and Hajj supplies for his mother, who performed Hajj this year.

“My mother is 70 and cannot bear the burden of carrying gifts. Everything is available in Gaza, so it is enough to bring only Zamzam water, which is the most beautiful gift,” he said.

Gaza merchants are competing to attract customers during the season, especially in light of the severe commercial recession in the markets due to the deteriorating economic conditions.

Ahmed Abu Ghali, owner of a gift shop, hopes that there will be more market activity in the next few days despite the tough commercial conditions.

He said that the pilgrimage season is great for traders, despite the difficult conditions of the Israeli siege and the salary crisis.

Abu Musa Lubbad, owner of a gift shop, said that pilgrims are still keen to buy gifts even though most people are facing a deteriorating economic situation.

Lubbad, who has worked in the gifts trade for many years, explained that pilgrims in Gaza did not abandon the custom of buying gifts, but the difficult circumstances made them prefer quality over price.

He urged the responsible authorities to cancel taxes on gifts and supplies for the Hajj season, taking into account the conditions of the pilgrims, who are charged extortionate fees.

According to unofficial estimates, pilgrims in the Gaza Strip spent more than $5 million (SR18m) on gifts, an average of $2,000 per pilgrim, before the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip in mid-2007.