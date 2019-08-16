You are here

  • Home
  • Cathay Pacific’s torrid week ends with shock CEO resignation
﻿

Cathay Pacific’s torrid week ends with shock CEO resignation

Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg resigned ‘to take responsibility as a leader of the Company in view of recent events.’ (AFP)
Updated 16 August 2019
AFP

Cathay Pacific’s torrid week ends with shock CEO resignation

  • The airline emerged as a target on the mainland after some of its 27,000-strong workforce took part in, or voiced support for, the protests
Updated 16 August 2019
AFP

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific announced the shock resignation on Friday of its CEO Rupert Hogg, compounding a torrid week for the Hong Kong carrier after it was excoriated by Beijing because some staff supported pro-democracy protests.
The 72-year-old airline has been left reeling after it became ensnared in the hardening of rhetoric from the communist mainland over ten weeks of anti-government protests that have plunged Hong Kong into crisis.
Over the last two weeks the airline emerged as a target on the mainland after some of its 27,000-strong workforce took part in, or voiced support for, the protests.
During a general strike earlier in the month, some staff joined in, including the union representing Cathay Pacific’s flight attendants.
China’s reaction was swift. State media began writing a series of condemnations of Cathay, accusing it of not doing enough to rein it its workers.
Then the country’s aviation regulator demanded that the airline prevent such staff from working on flights to the mainland or those routed through Chinese airspace.
Cathay moved into damage limitation mode, firing four members of staff associated with the protests — including two pilots — agreeing to comply with the new regulations and releasing a series of statements supporting Hong Kong’s embattled government.
But it appears those moves were not enough to save its chief Hogg, who has been credited with helping to turn the airline profitable after two years of losses.
In a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday, Cathay said Hogg had resigned “to take responsibility as a leader of the Company in view of recent events.”
“The Board of Directors believes that it is the right time for new leadership to take Cathay Pacific forward,” Cathay said in a statement.
Another senior Cathay executive, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Paul Loo, also announced his departure.
“These have been challenging weeks for the airline and it is right that Paul and I take responsibility as leaders of the company,” Hogg said in a Cathay Statement.
Hogg has been replaced by Augustus Tang, a veteran of the Swire Group conglomerate, Cathay’s main shareholder.
Analysts reacted with shock to the announcement given Hogg had been well respected and successful during his time in the top spot.
“He’s a really good and effective CEO so it’s kind of disappointing to see that,” said one aviation analyst, who commented on the condition of anonymity because of the political sensitivities of speaking openly.
Until recently Cathay had been celebrating a turnaround in its fortunes after Hogg initiated a three-year cost cutting program that had begun to pay dividends.
Earlier this month it announced a first half profit of $172.23 million, higher than expectations and a reversal of losses from the year before.
But the perception by Beijing that it was either supportive of protests — or not doing enough to condemn protesters — was enough to earn it a black mark.
Fired up by the thunderous state media articles, China’s heavily censored social media platforms lit up with indignation from people vowing never to fly Cathay again.
On China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform, the hashtag #boycottcathaypacificairline has racked up tens of millions of views.
The airline was also forced to cancel some 272 flights on Monday and Tuesday when Hong Kong’s airport became filled with protesters, some of whom physically stopped travelers from boarding.
Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics in Malaysia, said Cathay’s censure was a warning to other companies that Beijing will not tolerate dissent.
“Cathay is only the start,” he told Bloomberg News. China is sending a message to other corporations in Hong Kong that the same thing can happen to them.”

Topics: aviation Cathay Pacific

Related

0
World
Hong Kong response ‘won’t repeat’ Tiananmen: China media
0
World
Chinese military personnel parade near Hong Kong border

Former PM Malaysian PM Najib faces biggest 1MDB trial

Updated 16 August 2019
Reuters

Former PM Malaysian PM Najib faces biggest 1MDB trial

  • Najib Razak, who lost a general election last year, has been hit with 42 criminal charges of graft and money laundering
  • 1MDB, founded by Najib in 2009, is being investigated in at least six countries
Updated 16 August 2019
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s former prime minister, Najib Razak, on Monday faces the biggest of five trials linked to a multi-billion-dollar scam at state fund 1MDB, although lawyers are seeking a delay to allow time for the completion of a previous trial.
Najib, who lost a general election last year, has been hit with 42 criminal charges of graft and money laundering at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and other state entities.
1MDB, founded by Najib in 2009, is being investigated in at least six countries, and the US Department of Justice says about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund.
In his second trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Najib will have to fight 21 charges of money laundering and four of abuse of power for receiving illegal transfers of about 2.3 billion ringgit ($550.8 million) between 2011 and 2014.
He has pleaded not guilty and says the charges are politically motivated.
On Friday, prosecutors handed to the defense thousands of pages of documents related to the case, government lawyer Ahmad Akram Gharib told Reuters.
“Under the rules, a trial can only begin at least two weeks after all the related documents are handed over,” he said, adding that about 60 witnesses were expected to be called in the second case.
The first trial, which began in April and revolves around former 1MDB unit SRC International, was adjourned on Aug. 14 after Najib contracted an eye infection, halting the cross-examination of the prosecution’s final witness.
That case is also expected to resume on Monday, and lawyers from both sides hope the second trial can be delayed to allow prosecutors to wrap up the first.
“The accused can only be at one place at a time,” Najib’s lawyer, Harvinderjit Singh, said. “We are hoping the judge will allow us some leeway in this matter.”
After the shock election loss, Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor were barred from leaving Malaysia and their luxurious lifestyle came under scrutiny, with the discovery of nearly $300 million worth of goods and cash at properties linked to him.
Rosmah, known for her designer handbags and jewelry, has also been charged with corruption. She has pleaded not guilty.
Najib’s lawyers say he had no knowledge of the transfers into his accounts and was misled by Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho and SRC’s former chief executive, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, who are both at large.
Low, who faces charges in the United States and Malaysia over his alleged central role in the 1MDB case, has consistently denied wrongdoing. A spokesman for Low did not respond to a request for comment.
Nik Faisal, who has never publicly commented on the matter, could not be reached for comment.

Topics: 1MDB Najib Razak Malaysia Finance fraud

Related

0
Business & Economy
US probes Deutsche Bank’s dealings with Malaysia’s 1MDB: WSJ
0
World
Hollywood producer arrested in Malaysia over 1MDB scandal

Latest updates

Zinedine Zidane now says he is counting on Gareth Bale at Real Madrid
0
Putin gives pilot who landed in cornfield Russia’s top medal
0
Ravi Shastri reappointed India’s cricket coach
0
17 Chinese, Ukrainian seamen kidnapped off Cameroon
0
Israel: Palestinian killed, 2 Israelis hurt in car ramming
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.