Saudi civil aviation authority launches plan to improve Hajj luggage services

Muslim pilgrims arrive at Jeddah airport in the Saudi capital on July 14,2018. (AFP)
Updated 17 August 2019
SPA

  • Initiative to assist pilgrims departing to Indonesia, India and Malaysia
SPA

RIYADH: The launch of the EYAB initiative, which aims to end luggage procedures for pilgrims, has been announced by the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). The initiative, which will begin its pilot phase within the next two days, is set to automatically organize luggage logistics before worshippers arrive at the airport.
It will target pilgrims departing to Indonesia, India and Malaysia during the 2019 Hajj season.
The president of the GACA, Abdulhadi Al Mansouri, said the authority wants to improve pilgrims’ services by reducing waiting times at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, and Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah.
He added that the EYAB initiative will serve about 30,000 pilgrims in the first phase at the airports in Jeddah and Madinah. After this phase is completed, the service will expand to serve all pilgrims in airports throughout the country.

 

Mansouri thanked all the governmental and nongovernmental bodies participating in the initiative. He specifically praised the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Presidency of State Security, the National Information Center and Saudi Customs for their work with the GACA.

Decoder

EYAB

It’s an initiative aimed at ending all needed procedures for the transport and shipment of passengers’ luggage from their place of residence and the registration of their departure automatically.

Ministry honors Hajj affairs offices

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Bentin. (SPA)
Updated 9 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Ministry honors Hajj affairs offices

  • Bentin said that the ministry’s main goal is to carry out the Kingdom’s plans to provide quality services to enrich pilgrims’ experiences
Updated 9 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held its 44th annual ceremony to honor the heads of Hajj affairs offices and guests of the Grand Hajj Symposium, which was held at Jeddah Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Bentin and his deputy, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, and other officials attended the ceremony.
Bentin said that the ministry’s main goal is to carry out the Kingdom’s plans to provide quality services to enrich pilgrims’ experiences.
“The ministry is already preparing for next year’s Hajj season,” he said. 

