Charitable group praised for pilgrims’ services

Ministry honors Hajj affairs offices

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held its 44th annual ceremony to honor the heads of Hajj affairs offices and guests of the Grand Hajj Symposium, which was held at Jeddah Hilton Hotel on Thursday.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Bentin and his deputy, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, and other officials attended the ceremony.

Bentin said that the ministry’s main goal is to carry out the Kingdom’s plans to provide quality services to enrich pilgrims’ experiences.

“The ministry is already preparing for next year’s Hajj season,” he said.