Charitable group praised for pilgrims' services

the organization provided more than 50 million items, gifts and services, including 10 million bottles of water and 5 million meals. (SPA)
Charitable group praised for pilgrims' services

  • Mansour Al-Amer, the organization’s director-general, expressed his gratitude to Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Bentin
RIYADH: Hajji and Mutamer’s Gift Charitable Organization, one of the Hajj Ministry’s most successful partners in the Hajj season, was honored at the 44th Grand Hajj Symposium on Thursday.
Mansour Al-Amer, the organization’s director-general, expressed his gratitude to Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Bentin, and his deputy, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, for the honor. He said that the organization provided more than 50 million items, gifts and services, including 10 million bottles of water and 5 million meals, to pilgrims during Hajj season this year. 

Ministry honors Hajj affairs offices

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Bentin. (SPA)
Ministry honors Hajj affairs offices

  • Bentin said that the ministry’s main goal is to carry out the Kingdom’s plans to provide quality services to enrich pilgrims’ experiences
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held its 44th annual ceremony to honor the heads of Hajj affairs offices and guests of the Grand Hajj Symposium, which was held at Jeddah Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Bentin and his deputy, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, and other officials attended the ceremony.
Bentin said that the ministry’s main goal is to carry out the Kingdom’s plans to provide quality services to enrich pilgrims’ experiences.
“The ministry is already preparing for next year’s Hajj season,” he said. 

