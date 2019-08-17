Currency smugglers caught at Madinah airport

MADINAH: Four passengers were caught attempting to smuggle SR3.093 million ($804,010) out of Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

The passengers, who hid the money in their luggage, were intending to travel to four different destinations, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ahmad Al-Ghamdi, director of customs at the airport, said that the first attempt consisted of SR948,300 hidden in the passenger’s clothes.

He added that another attempt used the same strategy, and customs found SR679,000 in his clothes.

In the third attempt, the smuggler tried to conceal SR415,500 in metal cans hidden in his luggage.

The fourth passenger attempted to hide SR1.050 million in a pair of trousers in his luggage.

Al-Ghamdi added that the smugglers could not prove the legitimacy of the money, which reinforced the possibility of it being related to money laundering.

Saudi Customs said that the Anti-Money Laundering Law requires all passengers carrying cash or precious metals that exceed the value of SR60,000 to complete a declaration form. Failing to do so would be considered an explicit breach of the law.