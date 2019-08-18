First pilgrims leave under Eyab initiative

You are here

Transport Minister Dr. Nabeel Al-Amoudi oversees the departure of pilgrims under the Eyab initiative. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Transport and Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Dr. Nabeel Al-Amoudi, oversaw the departure of the first 

group of pilgrims under the Eyab initiative on Saturday together with GACA President Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri.

Eyab seeks to improve services provided to pilgrims, with the authority aiming to enrich pilgrims’ experience at the Kingdom’s airports. It is expected to benefit 30,000 pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

Al-Amoudi toured the exhibition dedicated to welcome Eyab’s beneficiaries, inspected the services available and received a briefing from the initiative’s officials.

GACA started an experimental implementation of Eyab this year, aimed at pilgrims returning to Indonesia, India and Malaysia through Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport and Madinah’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Airport.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2019

Khalid Al-Dabbagh, Aramco executive

Saudi Aramco’s board of directors appointed Khalid H. Al-Dabbagh as the senior vice president of finance, strategy, and development on Sept. 1, 2018. 

Al-Dabbagh received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo in industrial engineering.

He has also completed several executive leadership programs, including at the London Business School.

Throughout his career Al-Dabbagh, has held important positions. He was manager of Saudi Aramco’s crude oil sales and marketing and director of joint venture development and support.

In 2003, he became the president and CEO, a position he maintained until 2006. He was also acting executive director of marketing, supply, and joint venture coordination.

In September 2008, he became the manager of business analysis department at corporate planning.

In February 2010, he became acting head of treasury and then after nine months he assumed the full role.

In January 2012, he became the controller of the company’s finances. He was also responsible for Saudi Aramco’s global accounting activities, issuance of the annual financial report and the maintenance of effective internal controls.

Al-Dabbagh also oversaw annual operating and capital budgeting processes, and the evaluation of proposed investments by the company.

He also represents Saudi Aramco on the Board of Governors of the GCC Board of Directors Institute.

On Aug. 12, Saudi Aramco proved itself the most profitable company in history with financial figures that beat all its competitors.

There was speculation about Aramco buying a 20 percent stake in the business for about $15 billion, but Al-Dabbagh declined to confirm and said talks with Reliance were at “an early stage.”

He was speaking on a conference call with investment analysts in which he revealed that the upgrade to the Kingdom’s east-west pipeline, aiming to increase capacity from 5 million to 7 million barrels per day amid security concerns in the Arabian Gulf, would be finished next month.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Arabia Aramco

