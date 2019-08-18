You are here

  • Home
  • Facelift of Cairo’s Baron Palace sparks outcry
﻿

Facelift of Cairo’s Baron Palace sparks outcry

1 / 4
A general view of the restoration work at the Baron Empain Palace, "Qasr el Baron" or The Hindu Palace, built in the 20th century by a Belgian industrialist Edouard Louis Joseph, also known as Baron Empain, in the Cairo's suburb Heliopolis, Egypt August 18, 2019. (Reuters)
2 / 4
An Egyptian worker is seen during the restoration work inside the Baron Empain Palace, "Qasr el Baron" or The Hindu Palace, built in the 20th century by Belgian industrialist Edouard Louis Joseph, also known as Baron Empain, in the Cairo's suburb Heliopolis, Egypt August 18, 2019. (Reuters)
3 / 4
Egyptian workers carry out restoration work of the Baron Empain Palace, "Qasr el Baron" or The Hindu Palace, built in the 20th century by Belgian industrialist Edouard Louis Joseph, also known as Baron Empain, in the Cairo's suburb Heliopolis, Egypt August 18, 2019. (Reuters)
4 / 4
Archaeologists work on restoring relief sculptures at the historic "Le Palais Hindou" (also known as the "Baron Empain Palace") built by in the early 20th century by Belgian industrialist Edouard Louis Joseph, Baron Empain, in the classical Khmer architectural style of Cambodia's Angkor Wat, in the Egyptian capital Cairo's northeastern Heliopolis district on August 18, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Facelift of Cairo’s Baron Palace sparks outcry

  • Work to restore the building has sparked outcry
  • Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany dismissed online criticisms as “fake news”
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities have defended renovation works at a historic Cairo palace after the site’s new look sparked mockery on social media.
The site, dubbed the Baron Palace, was built between 1907 and 1911 by wealthy Belgian industrialist Edouard Empain.
The baron also spearheaded the development of the surrounding upmarket neighborhood of Heliopolis.
Built in a style reminiscent of the Cambodian Hindu temple of Angkor Wat, the striking building set amid lush gardens has long since fallen into disrepair.
But work to restore the building has sparked outcry.
Many have taken issue with white marble additions to the building’s rosy pink stone exterior, saying the materials are of poor quality and not in keeping with the original style.
One Twitter user asked: “Who is the fool behind the restoration of Egypt’s palaces? Our heritage is being systematically destroyed.”
A Facebook page called Egyptian Historians chided officials for the “warped” restoration.
“Be honest with yourselves and admit that you ruined it... you are literally demolishing our monuments,” a post on the group’s page said.
Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany dismissed online criticisms as “fake news.”
“I didn’t hear one word of truth in all these social media comments,” he said in a statement.
His ministry said the colors of the palace had faded from weather damage over many years.
“The restoration is a real dream and we will breathe life into this abandoned landmark,” Enany added.
General Hisham Samir, who heads up the ministry’s engineering branch, said the colors were “correct and are backed up by historical sources.”
The works began in July 2017 in cooperation with the Belgian government and will cost 100 million Egyptian pounds (over $6 million), the statement added.
Samir told AFP that the work is expected to be completed by year’s end with plans to open the building to the public by early 2020.
Egypt’s multitude of historical monuments and buildings are a major draw for tourists, though the country has often faced accusations of neglecting these sites.
The government has recently launched various restoration projects to stimulate tourism, a key sector that has suffered in recent years due to political insecurity and sporadic militant attacks.

Topics: Egypt Cairo Baron Palace Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Sun, sea and privacy at Egypt’s ‘only for women’ beaches

Feminist icon blasts Israel PM over travel ban

Updated 26 sec ago
AP

Feminist icon blasts Israel PM over travel ban

  • Online supporters have rallied under the hashtag #MyPalestinianSitty, posting pictures of their grandmothers and descriptions of their struggles under Israeli occupation
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Feminist icon Gloria Steinem has called Israel’s prime minister a “bully” and says she will not visit as long as he remains the country’s leader.

In a statement posted online on Saturday, she said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to bar a visit by two Democratic congresswomen was “a welcome sign that I never have to enter any country or place under your authority.”

Israel denied entry to Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar last week over their support for the Palestinian-led boycott movement. The two are outspoken critics of Trump and of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.  They were subjected to a series of racist tweets from Trump last month, in which he told them to “go back” to their “broken” countries. Both are US citizens.

“I know that Donald Trump, the accidental occupant of the White House, is drawn to successful bullies,” Steinem wrote, addressing Netanyahu. “If you and Trump continue to imitate each other, you will eventually be alone together at the table. I could wish both of you no greater punishment than that.”

Israel later granted permission for Tlaib to visit her grandmother in the occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds, and released a letter purportedly signed by Tlaib in which she promised not to advocate boycotts during her visit.

Tlaib declined to come, saying Israel’s “oppressive” conditions were designed to humiliate her.

Israel accused her of staging a provocation.

Tlaib tweeted that she could not allow Israel to “use my love for my sity to bow down to their oppressive & racist policies.”

“Sitty,” spelled different ways in English, is an Arabic term of endearment for one’s grandmother.

Online supporters have rallied under the hashtag #MyPalestinianSitty, posting pictures of their grandmothers and descriptions of their struggles under Israeli occupation. Many were said to have lived through what the Palestinians refer to as the “Nakba,” or “Catastrophe,” when hundreds of thousands fled or were forced from their homes in what is now Israel during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

“#MyPalestinianSitty is trending and I am overcome with emotions realizing how we are finally humanizing one of the world’s most dehumanized peoples,” Omar tweeted.

Topics: Israel Travel ban Benjamin Netanyahu Gloria Steinem Rashida Tlaib feminist

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Family backs Rashida Tlaib’s decision not to visit Israel
0
Middle-East
US’s Rashida Tlaib to avoid West Bank trip under Israel’s ‘oppressive conditions’, despite reprieve

Latest updates

Feminist icon blasts Israel PM over travel ban
0
Facelift of Cairo’s Baron Palace sparks outcry
0
Floyd Mayweather posts video about heading to Saudi Arabia for talks on Manny Pacquiao rematch
0
Easy credit poses tough challenge for Russian economy minister
0
Miami to become new powerhouse of tech startups
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.