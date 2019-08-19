You are here

  • Home
  • UN rights chief ‘troubled’ by new Sri Lanka army chief
﻿

UN rights chief ‘troubled’ by new Sri Lanka army chief

Chief of staff of Sri Lankan army Shavendra Silva attends a news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 16, 2019. Picture taken May 16, 2019. On August 19, 2019 Shavendra Silva was named as army chief. (Reuters)
Updated 19 August 2019
AFP

UN rights chief ‘troubled’ by new Sri Lanka army chief

  • Shavendra Silva, 55, was promoted by President Maithripala Sirisena to commander of the Sri Lankan army
  • A UN report said Silva played a major role in orchestrating war crimes.
Updated 19 August 2019
AFP

GENEVA: UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Monday she is “deeply troubled” by Sri Lanka’s appointment of an accused war criminal as army chief, as global concern mounts over the nomination.
Major General Shavendra Silva, 55, was elevated to the army’s second-highest position of chief of staff in January before his latest promotion by President Maithripala Sirisena to commander of the Sri Lankan army.
“The promotion of Lt. General General Silva severely compromises Sri Lanka’s commitment to promote justice and accountability,” Bachelet said in a statement.
Silva, who commanded an army division in the long-running civil war with Tamil separatists, has been accused by the United Nations of war crimes during the conflict’s final stages.
“I am deeply troubled by the appointment ... despite the serious allegations of gross violations of international human rights and humanitarian law against him and his troops during the war,” Bachelet said.
The US embassy in Colombo, along with civil society groups, have also criticized the appointment as a move likely to undermine reconciliation efforts.
Sri Lanka’s armed forces crushed the separatist rebels in 2009 in a no-holds barred offensive that ended a 37-year war which killed 100,000 people.
There were mass atrocities against civilians in Sri Lanka’s predominantly Tamil north toward the end of the conflict, with rights groups saying some 40,000 ethnic Tamils were killed by government forces.
A UN report said Silva played a major role in orchestrating war crimes.

Topics: Sri Lanka Army UN

Related

0
Sport
Sri Lanka set up final day thriller against New Zealand
0
World
Many Sri Lankans want a strongman leader, and that favors Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Bangladeshi pilgrims laud Saudi initiatives on return from Hajj

A group of Bangladeshi pilgrims exits Dhaka airport after the first Hajj flight landed on Saturday. (AN photo by Shehab Sumon)
Updated 14 min 9 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Bangladeshi pilgrims laud Saudi initiatives on return from Hajj

  • Almost all Bangladeshi pilgrims have lauded the new Hajj management initiatives introduced by the Saudi authorities
Updated 14 min 9 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi pilgrims who returned from the Kingdom late on Saturday commended Saudi Arabia for the management and facilities extended during Hajj.
The first group of pilgrims landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday with nearly 127,000 Bangladeshis performing Hajj this year.
Half of the pilgrims enjoyed the pre-immigration facilities at Dhaka airport for the first time under the Saudi government’s Makkah Route initiative.
Bangladeshi Hajj officials at Dhaka said that from next year all Bangladeshi pilgrims will enjoy the pre-immigration facilities at Dhaka, which will reduce the waiting time of pilgrims at Saudi airports.  
Almost all Bangladeshi pilgrims have lauded the new Hajj management initiatives introduced by the Saudi authorities.
“After reaching Saudi Arabia, I installed the Smart Hajj app on my smartphone. I found it very useful to identify the exact direction of Qiblah (Kaaba) during my visit to the holy places,” Masuda Begum, a Bangladeshi pilgrim told Arab News.  
“Using the Manasikana app, I located my companions and was reunited with them. The idea of introducing this smart technology during Hajj is really amazing,” she said.
Another Bangladeshi pilgrim, Abul Hashem, suggested that the Smart Hajj app would be more effective if the Saudi management could incorporate the Bangla language.
“Although we understand Hindi and Urdu during conversations, most of us cannot read Hindi and Urdu text. And many of the Bangladeshi pilgrims do not have much knowledge in English, which made us helpless in receiving services from the app,” Hashem said. However, Hashem found the multilingual emergency services very effective.

FASTFACT

• Final batch of 127,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims to return home by Sept. 15

• Pilgrims from Bangladesh praised the pre-immigration facilities introduced by the Saudi government.

• Smart Hajj app helped visitors in performing rituals easily.

• Pilgrims lauded Kingdom’s multilingual emergency services during Hajj.

“One of our fellows suddenly fainted due to the scorching weather and he was immediately hospitalized with the support of these volunteers,” Hashem told Arab News.  
Bangladeshi pilgrim, Dr. Atisha Rabbi, found the overall Hajj management much better this year.  
“After landing at Saudi Arabia airport, I was at a loss about what do since hundreds of pilgrims from different countries were moving together. At this moment, I approached the multilingual speakers at the Hajj terminal and managed my next directions,” she said.  
However, she suggested developing overall toilet management in Mina-Arafat-Muzdalifah during the Hajj ritual days.
“Sometimes I did not get enough water in the washrooms in all three places. With a little effort from the management it would have been even better,” she said.
She also suggested increasing the number of indicator guidelines with multilingual approaches, including Bangla, at different places of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
According to the Hajj office in Dhaka, 81 Bangladeshi pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj season. Last year, the number was about 150.
Bangladesh’s official carrier Biman and Saudi Airlines will operate return Hajj flights until Sept. 15.

Topics: HAJJ2019 Hajj 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
More than 1.5 million Hajj pilgrims benefit from e-services
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman’s guests laud Hajj facilities

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s showjumping star eyes path to Tokyo 2020 Olympics
0
Saudi Arabia uses solar power to generate water in Yemen
0
Grand Egyptian Museum symbol of Japan cooperation
0
Bangladeshi pilgrims laud Saudi initiatives on return from Hajj
0
What the Middle East needs for a sustainable future, according to UN report
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.