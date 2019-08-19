Arab News columnist wins prestigious global scholar prize

PHNOM PENH: The International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) has awarded the 2019 Engaged Scholar Prize to Arab News columnist and eminent academic Dr. Azeem Ibrahim, for his “exemplary vision and influence” in the study of human rights violations and mass violence cases.
Founded in 1994, the International Association of Genocide Scholars is a global, interdisciplinary, non-partisan organization that seeks to further research and teaching about the nature, causes, and consequences of genocide, and advance policy studies on genocide prevention. This award recognizes an individual scholar who has had a substantial impact in the study of genocide and mass violence.
Glasgow-born Dr. Ibrahim was recognized principally for his work on the genocide committed by the Myanmar state against the country’s Rohingya minority. He is the author of several books, including the seminal book “Rohingyas: Inside Myanmar’s Genocide” (Hurst: 2016) and has researched and written extensively on the impact of displaced populations including the Syrians, Uyghur Muslims and others. Apart from Arab News, his publications have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Newsweek, Foreign Policy, CNN, Daily Telegraph, Yale Global, Dhaka Tribune and many others.
Dr. Ibrahim was one of a handful of scholars to foresee and warn of the impending genocide of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar in 2016. The Myanmar military undertook a policy of ethnically cleansing over 700,000 Rohingya and forcing them into Bangladesh, which now houses the largest refugee camp in the world. He is now regularly invited to brief policymakers around the globe on possible solutions for this complex situation.
Henry C. Theriault, president of the IAGS, said: “The entire board is thrilled that the award has gone to Dr. Ibrahim as his accomplishments and commitment to human rights are truly impressive.”
Dr. Ibrahim is currently a director at the Center for Global Policy in Washington, DC, and is working on creating the Rohingya Genocide Archives, which aims to investigate and document the crimes committed against the Rohingya by Myanmar and create a databank that can then be used by scholars, historians, researchers and any possible future tribunals.