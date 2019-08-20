You are here

﻿

Man United manager refuses to blame Pogba after penalty miss

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba reacts after his penalty is saved by Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rui Patricio during their match on Monday. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Man United manager refuses to blame Pogba after penalty miss

  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he allows both Pogba and Rashford to take spot kicks
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

WOLVERHAMPTON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to blame Paul Pogba after the Manchester United star missed a penalty in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves after taking spot-kick duties from Marcus Rashford.

Pogba wasted a chance to give United their second successive Premier League win when his penalty was saved by Wolves keeper Rui Patricio.

It was the fourth missed penalty by Pogba since the start of last season. The French midfielder appeared to tell Rashford that he wanted to take it, even though his United teammate had scored from the spot against Chelsea last weekend.

United manager Solskjaer said he allows both Pogba and Rashford to take spot kicks.

“The two of them are the designated  penalty shooters and it’s up to them there and then who feels ‘this is mine’,” he said.

“Sometimes players just feel they are confident enough to score. Paul has scored so many penalties for us and today Rui Patricio made a good save.

“The two of them have been very confident. I like players with confidence and the feeling that ‘I can do this’.”

Former United star Gary Neville called on Solskjaer to resolve the issue before his team’s next penalty.

“They should decide in the dressing room who is the penalty taker — it’s embarrassing,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“This is a Manchester United penalty, this not a tombola, this is not under-fives on the school field.

“Rashford scored last week — take the penalty. But there wasn’t a leader out there. Something wasn’t right.”

Rashford revealed Pogba had said he wanted to take the kick and, publicly at least, the England striker had no problem with that.

“Paul wanted to take it, it’s that simple. Everybody can miss a penalty. He’s scored countless penalties for us so it’s normal to miss one.

“I took one last week so for me it’s no problem for him to take one this week.

“It’s unfortunate he didn’t score but it’s not on him, it’s as a team and we take it forward to the next game.”

It was a disappointing result for United after they dominated the opening period, with Solskjaer admitting they lost their way in a “sloppy” second half.

“First half was a mature performance. Second half was a bit sloppy. We are improving. We are a young team who will learn, we learned on the pitch today,” Solskjaer said.

“Wolves probably got the goal they deserve. I thought we took control again and could have won it.

“We get a penalty that normally would get us another two points, sometimes the keeper makes a good save.”

Solskjaer also refused to rule out Chile forward Alexis Sanchez leaving United before the close of the European transfer window.

Sanchez has been linked with a move to Inter Milan and was missing from United’s matchday squad at Molineux.

“Well, there’s still a couple of weeks left of the transfer window and there is a chance,” Solskjaer said.

“Some clubs have shown interest in Alexis, so we’ll see what happens. I can’t update you more than that.

“There are a few weeks for international transfers to go through but at the moment he’s our player.”

Topics: Manchester United Paul Pogba English Premiere League Wolverhampton Wanderers

Related

0
Sport
Pogba shines as United thrash Leeds
0
Sport
Manchester United to pay $97m for Leicester defender Harry Maguire

US women footballers’ equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020

Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
AFP

US women footballers’ equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020

Updated 6 min 44 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The equal pay lawsuit filed by US women footballers against the US Soccer Federation has been scheduled to go to trial on May 5, 2020, the players’ spokesperson said Monday.

The gender discrimination lawsuit regarding unequal pay and working conditions was filed on March 8 by 28 players, and Monday’s trial date, set by US District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles, comes a week after the players and the federation reached an impasse in mediation.

“We are pleased with the expeditious schedule that has been set by the Court and we are eager to move forward with this case,” Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the US women players, said in a statement. “We very much look forward to the trial in May 2020 when the players will have their day in court.

“We have every confidence that these world champion athletes will get what they legally deserve — nothing less than equal pay and working conditions.”

The May date will put the jury trial amid the team’s buildup to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, although it remains possible a settlement could be reached before then.

The issue was center stage as the US triumphed in the Women’s World Cup in France in July, chants of “equal pay” raining down on the champions after they defeated the Netherlands in the final.

US lawmakers have proposed legislation that would block federal funding for the 2026 Men’s World Cup — to be hosted jointly by the United States, Mexico and Canada —  until the federation pays its women’s national team “fair and equitable wages.” 

A US Soccer spokesman said the federation was “continuing to work to find a resolution” to the dispute.

Federation president Carlos Cordeiro issued figures last month that he said showed US Soccer had compensated women more than men over the past decade, but the women players said the figures were misleading, noting they included salaries for National Women’s Soccer League play.

Topics: US soccer US women football FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC)

Related

0
Sport
USA beat Netherlands in women’s World Cup final to retain title
0
Sport
FIFA looks to expand Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams after ‘best ever’ tournament in France

Latest updates

US women footballers’ equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020
0
How one man plans to tow an iceberg to the Arabian Gulf
0
Murray falls to Sandgren as singles comeback continues
0
Saudi aviation authority launches exhibition to promote culture
0
FIFA sends in emergency team to run Egypt’s football body
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.