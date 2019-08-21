You are here

  • Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres bucks retail malaise as profits surge
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres bucks retail malaise as profits surge

Makkah Mall, one of the shopping malls operated by Arabian Centres. The group’s shares edged 3 percent higher after first-quarter profits almost trebled. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
Sean Cronin

  • Mall operator defies online shopping pressure by lowering discounts to tenants, boosting occupancy and rental revenues
LONDON: Arabian Centres, the Saudi mall operator which went public in May, said first-quarter consolidated net profit almost trebled to SR227 million ($60.53 million) as occupancy edged higher across its shopping centers. Revenues increased by about 2.5 percent over the year to SR572.5 million.

The results helped to propel the group’s shares 3 percent higher on Tuesday.

The group said that it boosted performance by offering lower discounts to its tenants which helped to drive rental revenues. Like-for-like occupancy across all malls increased  to 93.2 percent from 92.4 percent in the year earlier period. Finance costs fell by about 65 percent from a year earlier to SR73.9 million.

27 - Arabian Centres plans to expand its mall portfolio to 27 within four years.

Retailers across the Middle East are coming under increased pressure as more consumers shop online, while at the same time, tourists are spending less in dollar-pegged economies because their purchasing power has been cut by the strength of the greenback. Still, in Saudi Arabia, the under-served retail market is expected to receive a boost from rising investment in the entertainment sector, especially new cinemas.

“Faced with the rising challenge of online shopping, the brick-and-mortar retail segment has sought to diversify its offering to secure its customer base, providing an increased range of leisure and entertainment facilities,” said Oxford Business Group, in a report analyzing emerging trends in the Saudi retail sector.

“The reintroduction of cinemas to the Kingdom in April last year ... is expected to increase retail footfall,” it said.

Arabian Centres, majority-owned by Fawaz Alhokair Group, listed its shares on the Tadawul stock exchange in May — the first to do so in the Kingdom under Rule 144a, allowing the sale of securities, mainly to qualified institutional buyers in the US.

The group aims to expand to 27 malls within four years. 

Topics: Arabian Centres Tadawul

Aramco US refining unit moves into Texas chemicals business

Updated 20 August 2019
Sean Cronin

Aramco US refining unit moves into Texas chemicals business

  • Saudi Aramco seeks to reduce its dependence on crude oil sales by developing new added value revenue streams
LONDON: Motiva Enterprises, the US refining unit of Saudi Aramco, has struck a deal to buy the Flint Hills Resources chemical plant in Texas.

The plant is located next to Motiva’s 630,000 barrels-a-day Port Arthur refinery — the largest in the US. The deal represents a significant move downstream by Motiva. 

“This marks the entry of Motiva into the chemical industry,” said Patrick Kirby, Wood Mackenzie principal analyst.

“It remains unclear as to what Motiva has planned post-acquisition, however some options could include strengthening refinery-chemicals integration, expansion of the asset capacity or potentially longer-term derivative plant development. The company has also expressed plans for further chemical developments at Port Arthur, including a world-scale steam cracker and aromatics facility.”

Saudi Aramco is increasing its global footprint in the petrochemicals business as it seeks to reduce its dependence on crude oil sales by developing new added value revenue streams. The world’s largest national oil company in March announced plans to acquire SABIC, the region’s largest petrochemical company, based in Riyadh.

Last week it also emerged that Saudi Aramco planned to acquire a 20 percent stake in the oil-to-chemicals business of India’s Reliance Industries.

Motiva did not disclose its plans for the Texas plant, but said that the potential acquisition was targeted to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Motiva Enterprises Flint Hills Resources Texas

