Pompeo warns of ‘new turmoil’ if UN arms embargo on Iran lifted in 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on August 20, 2019 at the United Nations in New York. ( AFP / Johannes Eisele)
Reuters

  • Under the Iran nuclear deal, a UN arms embargo on the country and a travel ban on Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani are due to expire next year
  • The Quds Force is the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, tagged by the US as a terrorist organization
UNITED NATIONS: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed the international community on Tuesday to work out how to stop Iran from being “unshackled to create new turmoil” when a United Nations arms embargo on the country and a travel ban on the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force expire in October 2020.
Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Middle East peace and security challenges, Pompeo called for greater cooperation in the region to produce “fresh thinking to solve old problems,” citing problems including the Libyan and Syrian conflicts and a rift between several Gulf states and Qatar.
He also singled out Iran. Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen since President Donald Trump’s administration last year quit an international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions and began to ratchet up sanctions.
“Since the US declared our intention to bring all Iranian oil purchases to zero in April, the Ayatollah has gone all-in on a campaign of extortion diplomacy,” he said, calling out Iran for breaching caps imposed by the 2015 nuclear deal, test-firing a ballistic missile and seizing tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
Under the Iran nuclear deal, a UN arms embargo on the country and a travel ban on Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani are due to expire next year. The Quds Force is the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).
Pompeo said the US State Department had put a clock on its website that was counting down to the removal of the measures.
“The international community will have plenty of time to see how long it has until Iran is unshackled to create new turmoil, and figure out what it must do to prevent this from happening,” he said.
Iran’s UN ambassador, Majid Takht Ravanchi, accused the United States of causing insecurity and instability with its military presence and “unbridled flow of American weaponry into this region, which has turned it into a powder keg.”
“While we are not seeking confrontation, we cannot and will not remain indifferent to the violation of our sovereignty. Therefore, in order to secure our borders and interests, we will vigorously exercise our inherent right to self-defense,” he told the Security Council.

Council action unlikely
At a Security Council meeting in December, Pompeo urged the 15-member body to prevent Iran from working on ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, carrying out test launches and establish “inspection and interdiction measures, in ports and on the high seas, to thwart Iran’s continuing efforts to circumvent arms restrictions.”
The council has not, and is unlikely to take any action on Iran. European powers have been scrambling to salvage the nuclear deal, while diplomats say Russia and China — which are council veto powers along with the United States, France and Britain — are likely to shield Iran from any action.
The US special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, signaled earlier on Tuesday that the United States would not try to trigger a return of all international sanctions on Iran through a dispute resolution process agreed under the nuclear deal and enshrined in a 2015 UN Security Council resolution.
Although the United States quit the nuclear deal, some diplomats have questioned whether Washington might still spark a so-called snapback of sanctions on Tehran at the Security Council because the UN resolution still names it as a party to the deal.
“We’re no longer in the deal and so the parties that are still in the deal will have to make their decisions with respect to using or not using the dispute resolution mechanism,” Hook told reporters in New York. “There’s no question that Iran is in breach of the Iran nuclear deal.”

 

 

Topics: Iran tensions Mike Pompeo Quds Force

Turkey suspended mayors of 3 major Kurdish-majority cities. What’s next?

Updated 21 August 2019
Arab News

Turkey suspended mayors of 3 major Kurdish-majority cities. What’s next?

  • The move is a travesty of justice and makes a mockery of country’s electoral process, says analyst
Updated 21 August 2019
Arab News

ANKARA: The suspensions of elected mayors and the detainment of hundreds of people in eastern and southeastern Turkey has sparked harsh criticism and has raised questions as to why elections are being held in the country at all.

Regardless of the outcome of the March 31 elections, where all three cities increased their vote share, with 63, 54 and 56 percent respectively, the mayors of Diyarbakir, Van and Mardin were suspended and replaced by trustees on Monday by Turkey’s Interior Ministry as part of a terrorism-related investigation.

The seats vacated by Kurdish mayors will now be filled by people selected by the metropolitan municipal assemblies whose majorities are held by pro-Kurdish Democratic People’s Party (HDP) members in the three cities. The HDP denounced the decision as a “political coup.”

According to Berk Esen, a political analyst from Bilkent University in Ankara, the suspension of elected mayors is a travesty of justice and makes a mockery of the electoral process that has already come under heavy strain over the past few years.

“Although the election of opposition mayors in major cities across Turkey this spring raised hopes that the regime is still competitive, this decision demonstrates the government’s uneasiness about retaining even the semblance of an electoral system,” he told Arab News.

Esen said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan deals with each opposition party separately: While Republican People’s Party (CHP) mayors are kept in place but their hands tied, those from the HDP are sometimes not even allowed to take their seats or keep them for long.

“The government has not offered any clear evidence linking the mayors to terrorist acts and has not declared why they were allowed to contest elections in the first place,” he added.

The decision has also drawn criticism from the EU.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The seats vacated by Kurdish mayors will now be filled by people selected by the metropolitan municipal assemblies whose majorities are held by pro-Kurdish Democratic People’s Party members in the three cities.

• The HDP denounced the decision as a ‘political coup.’

• Turkish electoral process has already come under heavy strain over the past few years.

“Dismissals and detentions of local politicians and appointment of trustees deprive voters of political representation at local level, and seriously risk damaging local democracy,” Maja Kocijancic, spokesperson for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, stated.

Some experts say that such moves may trigger similar attempts in other big cities where the ruling party lost control in the previous elections. Istanbul’s new mayor and a secular challenger, Ekrem Imamoglu, was quick to protest the decision.

“It is impossible to associate the removal of Diyarbakir, Van and Mardin’s mayors with democratic practices. The three mayors who are replaced by state-appointed trustees were elected by popular vote in the March 31 local elections. Ignoring the will of the people is unacceptable,” he tweeted.

The justification of the Interior Ministry for appointing trustees is that the mayors are currently facing terror-linked legal proceedings about their speeches and political activities, although none of them have been formally charged.

Esen thinks that the government’s move will backfire.

“In all three cities the government had appointed caretakers in 2016 but still lost the election with a larger margin in 2019. The government, which until 2011 had the lion’s share of the Kurdish vote, is no longer able to win the hearts and minds of the people in the region and this move is going to make the situation worse,” he said.

According to Esen, with such undemocratic moves, the government is pushing main opposition parties to act together and may unintentionally help forge a common electoral front as we began to see in the 2019 local elections.

Topics: Turkey Kurdish Ankara HDP Pro-Kurdish party Kurdish mayors

