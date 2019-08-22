You are here

Flights from Madinah airport for departing Hajj pilgrims continue

Departing Hajj pilgrims pass through the immigration counter at the airport in the holy city of Madinah on Aug. 21, 2019. (SPA)
Departing Hajj pilgrims pass through the immigration counter at the airport in the holy city of Madinah on Aug. 21, 2019. (SPA)
MADINAH: Flights departing from Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah continue to transport pilgrims to their countries after performing Hajj and visiting the city to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque.
The airport is witnessing continuous efforts to receive pilgrims, work on their travel procedures and transport their luggage in a timely manner, in collaboration with all parties involved in Hajj.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) provides an integrated operational plan to serve pilgrims leaving Madinah after performing Hajj.
Three lounges have been set up at the airport to receive departing pilgrims, with more than 3,000 flights until Sept. 15.
Hajj halls and international lounges were prepared to ensure a smooth flow at the airport. There are also 104 desks for completing travel procedures, 60 for passport procedures, 24 gates directly connected to aircraft via bridges, and nine gates to transport passengers between planes and lounges by bus.
An external area was prepared to receive pilgrims’ luggage in advance of their departure, as were several plazas extending over 10,000 square meters and equipped with all the necessary amenities. There is also a parking area that can accommodate 250 buses.
The commander of Hajj security forces, Brig. Gen. Fawaz bin Qalit Al-Faqir, said all necessary actions have been taken for the completion of departure procedures, the duration of which does not exceed 30 seconds per pilgrim.

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN has affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to international law and regional security, stability and peace.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said the entire world recognizes the imperative of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But, he added, Israel continues to procrastinate in implementing relevant UN resolutions, refrains from recognizing the national rights of the Palestinian people, and has continued its provocations, the latest of which was the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid Al-Adha, “an attack we condemn in the strongest terms.”

Al-Mouallimi urged the Security Council to reaffirm by all means the fundamental principles of international relations, and to reject occupation, violence, oppression, incitement and sedition by Israel and Iran, which he said are causing unrest in the Middle East.

He added that the Kingdom is always working to encourage development in the Middle East, and believes that comprehensive development in the region is the way to achieve stability, eliminate terrorism and alleviate conflicts.

“The Kingdom always seeks to extend cooperation and commitment to dialogue in order to solve problems through peaceful means, but at the same time stresses that the calls for dialogue should be consistent with the cessation of threats and interference in internal affairs and hostilities, such as attacks on diplomatic missions and attempts to assassinate diplomats, cyberattacks on infrastructure, propaganda campaigns, fueling strife and sectarianism, and supporting and sponsoring militias and terrorist organizations,” he said.

“Without a practical cessation of these practices, any call for dialogue is just a facade and a tool to achieve the goals of expansion and domination.”

 

