Norway ‘considering’ how to help guard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

Marines watch nearby Iranian attack craft in the Strait of Hormuz. (AFP/File photo)
OSLO: Norway's foreign minister said on Thursday it was deliberating how to respond to a U.S proposal on forming an international mission to safeguard shipping in the Gulf.
Speaking at a joint news conference with her Iranian counterpart, Eriksen Soereide said the government was "considering a number of different measures" and would make an assessment based on information it gathered.
So far, Britain, Australia and Bahrain have joined the U.S.-led security mission to protect merchant vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital gateway for global oil supplies.

Topics: Strait of Hormuz Iran tensions

Libyan national army: Airstrikes kill 10 militants and injure 18

Updated 22 August 2019

Libyan national army: Airstrikes kill 10 militants and injure 18

Updated 22 August 2019

(developing)

