Makkah’s Grand Mosque courtyard extension project nears completion

A project to add more than 3,000 meters square of courtyard space near to the Grand Mosque in Makkah is almost complete. (SPA)
Arab News

  • The project, which is due to be completed at the end of this month, aims to increase the capacity of the Ground Mosque and its surrounding courtyards
  • The work is 85 percent complete
Arab News

RIYADH: A project to add more than 3,000 meters square of courtyard space near to the Grand Mosque in Makkah is almost complete, Saudi Press Agency reported. 
The extension to the area will help control the movement of crowds near the mosque, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said. The work is 85 percent complete, the statement said.
The expansion work involves the removal of a number of places designated for ablution and installing them under the stairs of the courtyard. Toilets have also been installed around the edges of the courtyard.
The project, which is due to be completed at the end of this month, aims to increase the capacity of the Grand Mosque and its surrounding courtyards to provide the best service to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, deal with crowd control, and ensure the safety of visitors.

Topics: Makkah Grand Mosque

Houthis target Saudi Khamis Mushayt in repeat attack

Arab News

  • Houthis claimed 10 drones which hit a Saudi natural gas liquefaction plant
  • The Arab coalition said the Houthis are becoming desperate because of their losses
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition destroyed two Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushayt city in south west Saudi Arabia, the state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

It was the latest in a spate of drone attacks claimed by the Houthi militia in recent weeks, including 10 drones that hit the Saudi Shaybah natural gas liquefaction plant near the UAE border.

Arab Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the coalition were taking all possible measures and employing best practices to intercept the drones and stop attacks,

And said the the repeated attacks showed the militants were becoming increasingly desperate as they continued to lose on a daily basis.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi Houthis Houthis militia

