Electric luxury vehicles, SUVs ‘more likely to cause accidents’

﻿

An engineer inspects a Renault Zoe electric car after a controlled crash test during insurer AXA’s demonstration in Switzerland. EVs made up 1.8 percent of Swiss new car sales last year. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

  • As EV sales rise, French insurer AXA warns that drivers are struggling to adapt to cars’ rapid acceleration
Reuters

LONDON: Electric luxury cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) may be 40 percent more likely to cause accidents than their standard engine counterparts, possibly because drivers are still getting used to their quick acceleration, French insurer AXA said.

The numbers, based on initial trends from claims data and not statistically significant, also suggest small and micro electric cars are slightly less likely to cause accidents than their combustion engine counterparts, AXA said at a crash test demonstration on Thursday.

AXA regularly carries out crash tests for vehicles. This year’s tests, which took place at a disused airport, focused on electric cars.

Overall accident rates for electric vehicles are about the same as for regular cars, according to liability insurance claims data for “7,000 year risks” — on 1,000 autos on the road for seven years — said Bettina Zahnd, head of accident research and prevention at AXA Switzerland.

“We saw that in the micro and small-car classes slightly fewer accidents are caused by electric autos. If you look at the luxury and SUV classes, however, we see 40 percent more accidents with electric vehicles,” Zahnd said.

“We, of course, have thought about what causes this and acceleration is certainly a topic.”

Electric cars accelerate not only quickly, but also equally strongly no matter how high the revolutions per minute, which means drivers can find themselves going faster than they intended.

FASTFACT

Accident rates among luxury and SUV electric vehicles are 40 percent higher than for their combustion engine counterparts.

Half of electric car drivers in a survey this year by AXA had to adjust their driving to reflect the new acceleration and braking characteristics.

“Maximum acceleration is available immediately, while it takes a moment for internal combustion engines with even strong horsepower to reach maximum acceleration. That places new demands on drivers,” Zahnd said.

Sales of electric cars are on the rise as charging infrastructure improves and prices come down.

Electric vehicles accounted for less than 1 percent of cars on the road in Switzerland and Germany last year, but made up 1.8 percent of Swiss new car sales, or 6.6 percent including hybrids, AXA said.

Accidents with electric cars are just about as dangerous for people inside as with standard vehicles, AXA said. The cars are subject to the same tests and have the same passive safety features such as airbags and seatbelts.

But another AXA survey showed most people do not know how to react if they come across an electric vehicle crash scene.

While most factors are the same — securing the scene, alerting rescue teams and providing first aid — it said helpers should also try to ensure the electric motor is turned off. This is particularly important because unlike an internal combustion engine the motor makes no noise. In serious crashes, electric autos’ high-voltage power plants automatically shut down, AXA noted, but damaged batteries can catch fire up to 48 hours after a crash, making it more difficult to deal with the aftermath of
an accident.

For one head-on crash test on Thursday, AXA teams removed an electric car’s batteries to reduce the risk of them catching fire, which could create intense heat and toxic fumes.

Zahnd said that studies in Europe had not replicated US findings that silent electric vehicles are as much as two-thirds more likely to cause accidents with pedestrians or cyclists.

She said the jury was still out on how crash data would affect the cost of insuring electric versus standard vehicles, noting this always reflected factors around both driver and car.

“If I look around Switzerland, there are lots of insurers that even give discounts for electric autos because one would like to promote electric cars,” she said.

Saudi terminal operator RSGT to invest in Bangladesh’s port sector

Updated 46 min 36 sec ago
Shehab Suman

  • The RSGT recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh’s shipping ministry to support the sector
Shehab Suman

DHAKA, Bangladesh: The Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT), a leading Saudi terminal operator, is keen to invest in Bangladesh’s port development sector.

The RSGT recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh’s shipping ministry to support the sector.

Gagan Seksaria, director of global investments at the RSGT and Abdus Samad, secretary to Bangladesh’s shipping ministry, signed the MoU on behalf of the concerned parties.

According to the MoU, the RSGT will invest in the bay terminal development at Chattogram Port, which handles nearly 80 percent of the country’s maritime trade activity. Last year, the port handled around 3  million 20-feet equivalent units and about 3,700 vessel calls.

The RSGT also expressed an interest in developing new container services at the inland container depot at Pubail, in the Gazipur district of Dhaka, and the infrastructure and technical expertise for two other ports: Mongla and Payra.

“We signed a nonbinding MoU with the RSGT. It covered the broader perspective of future investment and cooperation areas,” said Rafiq Ahmed Siddiky, a joint secretary at Bangladesh’s shipping ministry. 

“Both parties will now work intensively to pinpoint the investment areas. The project will be on a public-private partnerships basis,” he added. 

The RSGT will now share its detailed proposal with Dhaka. 

According to sources in the shipping ministry, Bangladesh is keen to expand its port capacity as the economy grows. The Cabinet committee on economic affairs approved the development proposal during its meeting last month.

However, it will take a few months for the parties to finalize the working purview.

“The RSGT proposal may involve an investment upwards of $3.5 billion (SR13 billion) as the port development is a huge and complex task. We can expect to finalize the formalities by the end of this year,” Kazi Aminul Islam, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority told Arab News. 

He added that there are other international companies considering investment.

“We have developed our road infrastructure and expanded connectivity across the country in line with rising trade volume. Now we need to increase the capacity of the ports,” Islam said.

