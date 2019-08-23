You are here

Madinah museum showcases over 2,000 rare artifacts

A view of the exhibits at the Dar Al-Madinah Museum. (SPA)
A view of the interior of the Dar Al-Madinah Museum. (SPA)
SPA

Madinah museum showcases over 2,000 rare artifacts

  • The museum has issued more than 44 books and publications on Madinah’s architecture
SPA

MADINAH: Dar Al-Madinah Museum offers visitors the opportunity to view historical pieces associated with the Prophet’s life. It features artifacts that capture the history, heritage, social life and culture of Madinah.

The museum’s executive director, Hassan Taher, said that it aims to promote the noble values of the Prophet Muhammad, encourage a sense of belonging and capture the history, culture and heritage of Madinah. The exhibits start with the Prophet’s life and end with the Saudi era.

Taher said: “The museum carries out specialized research in Madinah’s architectural heritage. It contains a library of relevant books, research and magazines, all of which are accessible to researchers.”

He said that the museum has issued more than 44 books and publications on Madinah’s architecture.

Taher explained that when preparing the museum’s narrative, it was necessary to reconcile temporal and spatial contexts so they created an added moral and intellectual value for the visitor.

He added: “There are around 2,000 artifacts in the museum’s exhibition halls. These include antiquities, extremely accurate models, handicrafts, manuscripts, documents, correspondence, old publications, postage stamps, photographs and artworks.”

One of the museum’s most valuable exhibits is a large collection of rare pieces associated with important moments in the Prophet’s life and the history of Madinah. 

These include various parts of the Kaaba, rare coins used in Madinah during different eras, ancient pottery, Islamic manuscripts, jewelry and collectibles from the pre-Islamic era.

Taher said that the museum has a professional team of guides who speak several languages, including English, Turkish, Urdu and Malay.

Topics: Dar Al-Madinah Museum Kaaba Madinah Prophet Muhammad

US pilgrims fly out of Jeddah

Updated 23 August 2019
Arab News

US pilgrims fly out of Jeddah

Updated 23 August 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: A Miami Air International airline flight left King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah carrying 163 American passengers who had completed the Hajj pilgrimage.

The airline launched its first direct flight to the Kingdom after a halt to services in 1997.

Issam Noor, general manager of King Abdul Aziz International Airport, said that the General Authority of Civil Aviation was keen to provide all possible facilities for the arrival and departure of the US flight.

He said that this will encourage other US carriers to operate flights between the two countries.

“The completion of all necessary procedures for the arrival and departure of the flight confirms the readiness of the airport to receive flights from all over the world,” he said.

Topics: Hajj 2019

