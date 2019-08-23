Key hospitals in Indian Kashmir treat more than 150 tear gas, pellet injuries

You are here

Groups of people gathered in Srinagar throwing stones and prompting security forces. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • People gathered in groups despite the ban on public gatherings
  • The government has not provided any number of injuries
SRINAGAR, India: At least 152 people have suffered injuries from tear gas and pellets in disputed Kashmir since Indian security forces this month launched a sweeping crackdown, data from the Himalayan region’s two main hospitals shows.
Indian authorities have deployed additional paramilitary police, banned public gatherings and cut cellular and Internet links to prevent large scale protests after withdrawing the revolt-torn territory’s special status on Aug 5.
Still, people especially youth, have come out in the lanes of the region’s key city of Srinagar, on occasions such as Friday prayers or Eid this month, throwing stones, prompting retaliatory action by security forces.
Data obtained by Reuters showed 152 people reported to Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences and Shri Maharaj Hari Singh with injuries from pellet shots and tear gas fire between Aug 5 and Aug 21.
The government, which has not yet provided any figures of the injured in the sporadic protests, has said there have been no deaths in this month’s demonstrations in a region where more than 50,000 have died since an armed revolt broke out in 1989.
India hopes that withdrawal of special privileges for Kashmir, such as exclusive rights to land, government jobs and college places and opening them up to people from the rest of the country will help to integrate the territory.
Pakistan lays claim to Muslim-majority Kashmir and has condemned the decision to change its status.
A local government official in Jammu and Kashmir, however, said the number of injured was probably higher than the figures from the two hospitals.
Many of those who were discharged within hours do not feature in their list, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, while others, with wounds treated at smaller hospitals, remain unaccounted for.

Sri Lanka attacks boost feared ex-official’s bid for power

Updated 46 min 46 sec ago
AP

Sri Lanka attacks boost feared ex-official’s bid for power

  • Despite accusations of bloodshed, Gotabaya is a hero among majority Sinhalese Buddhists
  • Gotabaya’s hardened reputation and vow to ensure national security has become a selling point
Updated 46 min 46 sec ago
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: The presidential campaign of a feared former defense official accused of condoning rape, torture and disappearances in Sri Lanka is getting a boost after deadly attacks this year.
Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the brother of former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa and the opposition candidate in the presidential election expected later this year.
Despite accusations of bloodshed, Gotabaya is a hero among majority Sinhalese Buddhists for his role in ending Sri Lanka’s long civil war in 2009. Many see him as the best choice to protect the South Asian island nation after the Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 250 people.
Gotabaya’s hardened reputation and vow to ensure national security has become a selling point as the government faces severe criticism for failing to prevent the attacks at churches and hotels.

Topics: Sri Lanka Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa elections Easter Attack

