You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni human rights NGO: Houthis commit 2726 violations in Sanaa
﻿

Yemeni human rights NGO: Houthis commit 2726 violations in Sanaa

Houthi militants forced 401 families to flee their homes and villages. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni human rights NGO: Houthis commit 2726 violations in Sanaa

  • The militants forced 162 children to join their ranks
  • Shohood organization asked the international community to end Houthi violations
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Houthi militants committed 2,726 human rights violations across Sanaa during the first half of 2019, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

The report which was released by “Shohood,” an organization for human rights in Yemen, stated that 19 people were killed, 29 injured, 226 abducted and 110 tortured in the specified time period.

It added that 162 children under the legal age were forcefully recruited into the Houthi military.

The reported added that were also 238 cases of intimidation committed against women and children during house breaks.

The militants also displaced 401 families and forced the migration of 388 individuals from their homes and villages.

Houthis committed 1,113 offences against property, including house break-ins, the theft of land and burglary from shops and businesses.

The militia also committed 724 group punishments by creating several checkpoints and military training bases near civilian areas.

The organization called for the international community to take quick measures to end the Houthi violations.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Houthis Houthi militants

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemeni government forces rout separatists from southern city
0
Middle-East
UK's Yemen envoy denounces Houthi's 'ambassador to Iran'

Yemeni government forces rout separatists from southern city

Updated 50 min 45 sec ago
AP

Yemeni government forces rout separatists from southern city

  • Clashes over Etq, the capital of oil-rich Shabwa province erupted late Thursday night
  • Separatist militiamen of the so-called Southern Transitional Council, have so far seized strategic southern areas
Updated 50 min 45 sec ago
AP

SANAA, Yemen: Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government have taken full control of a key southern city after overnight clashes with separatists, Yemeni security officials said Friday.
Clashes over Etq, the capital of oil-rich Shabwa province erupted late Thursday night and lasted until Friday morning, said the security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because there were not
authorized to talk to the media.
Separatist militiamen of the so-called Southern Transitional Council, have so far seized strategic southern areas, including the city of Aden and much of the nearby Abyan province.
A Saudi-Emirati commission flew to southern Yemen last week to negotiate a truce between the government forces and separatists but has so far made no progress.
In a tweet posted early Friday, Hani Ben Braik, a separatist leader, would not admit defeat at Etq but said his militiamen chose not to pursue a battle in the city out of “respect” for the truce efforts.
However, Ben Baraik warned his forces would fight back if they were attacked again.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

0
Middle-East
UN warns of severe aid cuts in Yemen without new funds soon
Developing 0
Middle-East
US military drone shot down in Yemen

Latest updates

Yemeni human rights NGO: Houthis commit 2726 violations in Sanaa
0
France and Britain aim to show unity on Iran as G7 looms
0
London Fire Brigade extinguishes fire near Grenfell disaster, no injuries
0
Yemeni government forces rout separatists from southern city
0
Pakistan Supreme Court orders action against judge in ex-PM Nawaz Sharif case
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.