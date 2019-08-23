Yemeni human rights NGO: Houthis commit 2726 violations in Sanaa

DUBAI: Houthi militants committed 2,726 human rights violations across Sanaa during the first half of 2019, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

The report which was released by “Shohood,” an organization for human rights in Yemen, stated that 19 people were killed, 29 injured, 226 abducted and 110 tortured in the specified time period.

It added that 162 children under the legal age were forcefully recruited into the Houthi military.

The reported added that were also 238 cases of intimidation committed against women and children during house breaks.

The militants also displaced 401 families and forced the migration of 388 individuals from their homes and villages.

Houthis committed 1,113 offences against property, including house break-ins, the theft of land and burglary from shops and businesses.

The militia also committed 724 group punishments by creating several checkpoints and military training bases near civilian areas.

The organization called for the international community to take quick measures to end the Houthi violations.