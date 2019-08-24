You are here

  • Home
  • Health Ministry treats 649,690 Hajj pilgrims
﻿

Health Ministry treats 649,690 Hajj pilgrims

1 / 4
The number of participants in serving pilgrims this year reached 30,000 employees of the Ministry of Health. (SPA)
2 / 4
The number of participants in serving pilgrims this year reached 30,000 employees of the Ministry of Health. (SPA)
3 / 4
The number of participants in serving pilgrims this year reached 30,000 employees of the Ministry of Health. (SPA)
4 / 4
The number of participants in serving pilgrims this year reached 30,000 employees of the Ministry of Health. (SPA)
Updated 24 August 2019
SPA

Health Ministry treats 649,690 Hajj pilgrims

  • For the first time this year, the ministry used robotic technology for medical consultations, which gave hospitals in Mina remote access to consultants in micro specialties
Updated 24 August 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health has revealed specialized services provided by its hospitals and health centers in Makkah, Madinah and holy sites for pilgrims during Hajj.
The ministry said that the number of pilgrims who received treatment in hospitals and health centers reached 649,690.
The number of participants in serving pilgrims this year reached 30,000 employees of the Ministry of Health, while 25 hospitals were prepared in Makkah and Madinah, with a total capacity of 5,000 beds.
For the first time this year, the ministry used robotic technology for medical consultations, which gave hospitals in Mina remote access to consultants in micro specialties. 

Topics: Hajj 2019

Related

0
Lifestyle
How Hajj has inspired art and literature through the ages
Special 0
Pakistan
Hajj pilgrims return home in Pakistan to hero’s welcome 

KSRelief medics’ timely intervention saves Yemeni infant’s life

Updated 24 August 2019
SPA

KSRelief medics’ timely intervention saves Yemeni infant’s life

  • Jana’s father thanked the medical team for saving his daughter’s life. 
Updated 24 August 2019
SPA

MUKALLA: A volunteer medical team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has saved the life of a Yemeni girl who was suffering from a severe lack of oxygen in the blood, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Jana Basheaib was born with a blockage in the pulmonary valve and a constriction of the tricuspid valve in her heart that prevented the delivery of blood to her lungs, leading to a severe lack of oxygen in her body that required urgent intervention.

Her father Adnan said he had noticed her dark blue color days after she was born, but had not been able to find treatment for her in Yemen. She was also too sick to be moved abroad. 

His brother connected him with a KSRelief team so that the 10-day-old infant could get the help she needed. 

FASTFACTS

•KSRelief is working in Yemen with comprehensive plans to alleviate people’s suffering.

•The center has implemented 363 projects across the country at a cost of $2.26 billion.

•The projects cover various sectors including food security, health and education.

Basheaib filed a report describing her condition and received an immediate response from KSRelief, saying it would send a medical team to Yemen and an appointment for surgery was made.

Basheaib took his daughter from Tarim to Mukalla, a six-hour drive. Upon arrival at the Pulse of Life Center for Cardiology, Jana was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit. The medical team arrived in time to successfully perform the surgery.

He thanked the medical team for saving his daughter’s life. 

The head of the KSRelief medical team, Prof. Jameel Ata, said: “The medical campaign comes within the framework of the voluntary campaigns to treat difficult and critical cases. This is KSRelief’s third campaign for open-heart surgeries and catheterizations for Yemeni children in less than six months.”

The medical campaigns have covered the treatment of more than 20 children from Yemen’s low-income families to alleviate their suffering.

Topics: Yemen Mukalla King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

0
Middle-East
KSRelief calls for UN probe into ‘serious reports’ of Yemen aid agency corruption
0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief working to alleviate Yemeni suffering

Latest updates

North Korea test-fires missiles again after joint drills end
0
Chinese police free detained UK consulate staffer
0
Iranian oil tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey
0
Bolsonaro to send army to fight huge fires in the Amazon
0
Saudi classical literature translated into Mandarin so the Chinese can see
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.