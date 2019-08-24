You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq’s Hajj and Umrah chairman commends KSA
﻿

Iraq’s Hajj and Umrah chairman commends KSA

1 / 2
The chairman of Iraq’s High Commission for Hajj and Umrah, Sheikh Khalid Al-Atiyyah, visits the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa in Makkah on Tuesday. (SPA)
2 / 2
Sheikh Khalid Al-Atiyyah said there had been a great reception and warm welcome accorded by all Saudi authorities to Iraqi pilgrims during Hajj. (SPA)
Updated 24 August 2019
SPA

Iraq’s Hajj and Umrah chairman commends KSA

  • Iraq’s High Commission for Hajj and Umrah expressed his thanks and appreciation to Saudi government and people
Updated 24 August 2019
SPA

MAKKAH: The chairman of Iraq’s High Commission for Hajj and Umrah has applauded the quality of service provided to pilgrims who travel to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Sheikh Khalid Al-Atiyyah said there had been a great reception and warm welcome accorded by all Saudi authorities to Iraqi pilgrims during Hajj.
“They, the Iraqi pilgrims like other pilgrims, benefited from the services provided by the government of the Kingdom, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and comfort,” he said, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom’s leadership, government and people. 

Topics: Hajj 2019

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Health Ministry treats 649,690 Hajj pilgrims
0
Saudi Arabia
Flights from Madinah airport for departing Hajj pilgrims continue

Health Ministry treats 649,690 Hajj pilgrims

The number of participants in serving pilgrims this year reached 30,000 employees of the Ministry of Health. (SPA)
Updated 24 August 2019
SPA

Health Ministry treats 649,690 Hajj pilgrims

  • For the first time this year, the ministry used robotic technology for medical consultations, which gave hospitals in Mina remote access to consultants in micro specialties
Updated 24 August 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health has revealed specialized services provided by its hospitals and health centers in Makkah, Madinah and holy sites for pilgrims during Hajj.
The ministry said that the number of pilgrims who received treatment in hospitals and health centers reached 649,690.
The number of participants in serving pilgrims this year reached 30,000 employees of the Ministry of Health, while 25 hospitals were prepared in Makkah and Madinah, with a total capacity of 5,000 beds.
For the first time this year, the ministry used robotic technology for medical consultations, which gave hospitals in Mina remote access to consultants in micro specialties. 

Topics: Hajj 2019

Related

0
Lifestyle
How Hajj has inspired art and literature through the ages
Special 0
Pakistan
Hajj pilgrims return home in Pakistan to hero’s welcome 

Latest updates

The ‘chosen one’? Trump says never mind
0
North Korea test-fires missiles again after joint drills end
0
Chinese police free detained UK consulate staffer
0
Iranian oil tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey
0
Bolsonaro to send army to fight huge fires in the Amazon
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.