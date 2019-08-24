Iraq’s Hajj and Umrah chairman commends KSA

MAKKAH: The chairman of Iraq’s High Commission for Hajj and Umrah has applauded the quality of service provided to pilgrims who travel to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sheikh Khalid Al-Atiyyah said there had been a great reception and warm welcome accorded by all Saudi authorities to Iraqi pilgrims during Hajj.

“They, the Iraqi pilgrims like other pilgrims, benefited from the services provided by the government of the Kingdom, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and comfort,” he said, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom’s leadership, government and people.