You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen government takes control of city after separatist clashes
﻿

Yemen government takes control of city after separatist clashes

Yemeni fighters loyal to the government backed by the Arab coalition fighting in the country ride in the back of a pickup truck with mounted heavy machine gun. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Yemen government takes control of city after separatist clashes

  • Fighting between the troops and forces linked to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) broke out in Shabwa on Thursday night
  • At least 11 people have been killed
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

SANAA: Yemeni government troops took control Saturday of the city of Ataq, two days after deadly clashes between loyalists and southern separatists in the capital of Shabwa province, a pro-government source said.
Fighting between the troops and forces linked to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) broke out in Shabwa on Thursday night, in the latest such confrontation.
At least 11 people have been killed, medical sources told AFP.
Fighters from the Elite Forces, established in 2016 and striving for the independence of southern Yemen, "were forced to retreat after entering a number of government buildings" in Ataq, the source told AFP.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said the government troops took control of one of the Elite Forces' military camps.
"Fighting between the two sides has moved to the outskirts of the city," added the source.
The two have sent reinforcements to the area, the rival sides said on Saturday.
The flare-up in Shabwa comes after deadly clashes earlier this month between the government and troops from the so-called Security Belt, who are dominated by separatists seeking an independent south, erupted in Yemen's de-facto capital Aden.
The STC partially withdrew last week from key sites it occupied in Aden under pressure from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but it retains control of key military sites.
The STC has since driven government troops out of two military camps in Abyan province.
While the separatists have fought against the Houthis, STC forces want to see South Yemen regain the independence it gave up with unification in 1990.

Topics: Yemen Arab Coalition Southern Transitional Council

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemeni human rights NGO: Houthis commit 2726 violations in Sanaa
Developing 0
Middle-East
US military drone shot down in Yemen

Algeria’s culture minister resigns after deadly concert stampede

Updated 24 August 2019
AFP

Algeria’s culture minister resigns after deadly concert stampede

  • On Friday, Algeria’s PM fired the head of ONDA, the public authority in charge of organizing concerts
  • Thursday night’s stampede killed five people aged between 13 and 22
Updated 24 August 2019
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria’s Culture Minister Meriem Merdaci resigned Saturday, following the deaths of five young music fans in a stampede at a packed concert by rapper Soolking in the capital, the president’s office announced.
It said Merdaci handed her resignation to interim president Abdelkader Bensalah “who accepted it.”
On Friday, prime minister Noureddine Bedoui fired the head of ONDA (the National Office of Copyright and Neighbouring Rights), the public authority in charge of organizing concerts. An investigation has been opened.
Thursday night’s stampede that killed five people aged between 13 and 22 came as fans thronged an entrance of the August-20 Stadium in Algiers where France-based Soolking was performing.
The 29-year-old is a major star in the North African country, his song “La Liberte” (Freedom) becoming a mainstay of anti-government protests that entered their seventh month on Friday.

Topics: Algeria soolking Meriem Merdaci

Related

0
Middle-East
Five people killed in stampede at Algiers rap concert
0
Middle-East
Algeria court orders arrest of former ministers

Latest updates

US, Taliban resume push for peace at Doha talks
0
Algeria’s culture minister resigns after deadly concert stampede
0
Syrian student who failed GCSE English exam praised for poem about homeland
0
Britain sends another warship to Gulf
0
Indian authorities bar opposition from visiting Kashmir
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.