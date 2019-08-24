You are here

US, Taliban resume push for peace at Doha talks

Members of the Taliban delegation walk during a previous round of talks in the Qatari capital Doha. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Both the US and Taliban denied media reports Saturday that there had been discussions about the formation of an interim Afghan government that would include the Taliban
  • "Governance decisions are for Afghans to make in intra-Afghan negotiations," said US Afghan special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad
AFP

DOHA: The US and the Taliban met in Doha on Saturday, an AFP correspondent said, resuming potentially decisive talks to allow Washington to withdraw militarily from Afghanistan.
The second day of their ninth round of dialogue had been due to begin Friday but "both sides decided to postpone it until Saturday", the Taliban's Doha spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, citing "other engagements".
"We have made progress and are now discussing the implementation mechanism and some technical points," he told AFP on Saturday, referring to discussions that took place two days earlier.
"The agreement will be completed after we agree on these points," he said.
Any deal would be announced before the media as well as representatives from neighbouring countries and China, Russia and the United Nations, he added.
The US, which invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban from power in 2001, wants to withdraw thousands of troops but only in return for the insurgent group renouncing Al-Qaeda and curbing attacks.
Washington is hoping to strike an agreement with the Taliban by September 1 - ahead of Afghan polls due the same month, and US presidential polls due in 2020.
Both the US and Taliban denied media reports Saturday that there had been discussions about the formation of an interim Afghan government that would include the Taliban.
"As the Taliban spokesperson stated earlier, we have had no discussions about an interim government," the US Afghan special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted.
"Governance decisions are for Afghans to make in intra-Afghan negotiations."
Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman, had earlier used his verified Twitter account to dismiss the reports as "not true".
The Taliban claimed on Saturday to have killed seven members of the US military in an attack on a convoy near Bagram airfield, north of Kabul.
Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, said some local businesses had been damaged in the attack but denied coalition or US casualties.
"Rather than taking responsibility for, and apologising for, the harm they bring to innocent Afghans and their businesses, the Taliban spread lies about the attack," Leggett told AFP.
On Wednesday, however, two US soldiers were killed by small arms fire in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, the Pentagon said.
Shaheen said in an interview with the CBS broadcaster that the deaths should have a "positive" impact on the talks in Doha.

Topics: Taliban US Doha

Indian authorities bar opposition from visiting Kashmir

Updated 24 August 2019
AP

Indian authorities bar opposition from visiting Kashmir

  • Authorities sent the opposition leaders back to New Delhi after they waited for several hours at the airport in Srinagar
  • On the Pakistani side of Kashmir, police stopped hundreds of journalists from symbolically trying to cross the highly militarized border
Updated 24 August 2019
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s government on Saturday barred several opposition leaders from visiting Indian-administered Kashmir to assess the situation created by a massive security crackdown in the region that started early this month.
Authorities sent the opposition leaders back to New Delhi after they waited for several hours at the airport in Srinagar, the main city in the region, said Vineet Punia, an official with the opposition Congress party. He said the opposition leaders had returned to New Delhi.
On the Pakistani side of Kashmir, police stopped hundreds of journalists from symbolically trying to cross the highly militarized border into Indian-controlled Kashmir.
The Indian opposition leaders, representing nine political parties, flew to Srinagar from New Delhi nearly three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir’s decades-old special status guaranteed under India’s constitution. The government followed the move with an intense crackdown including a media blackout and backed by thousands of troops.
The opposition leaders included Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party, Sitaram Yechury of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sharad Yadav of Janata Dal (United) and Majeed Memon of the National Conference.
Authorities on Friday had advised them against visiting the region, citing a sensitive law and order situation. But there was no official comment on Saturday on disallowing the opposition leaders from visiting Srinagar and other parts of the region.
“We are not going to disturb peace there,” Majeed Memon of the Nationalist Congress Party told reporters in New Delhi before boarding the flight to Srinagar.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, a Congress party leader, said part of the reason for the visit was to look into the government’s claims that normalcy is returning to the region. “We are going to assess the situation there and find out the ground reality,” he said.
The changes in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s status allow anyone to buy land in the territory, which some Kashmiris fear could mean an influx of Hindus who would change the region’s culture and demographics.
Indian authorities are gradually easing restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen in Srinagar and other places. Landline phone service has been restored in some areas. Officials also say they have opened grade schools, but both student and teacher attendance has been sparse.
Also Saturday, Pakistani police prevented hundreds of journalists from crossing into Indian-controlled Kashmir.
The journalists’ leader, Zafeer Baba, said the protest was an attempt to report on the situation in Kashmir. Journalists from Islamabad and other cities also traveled to Muzaffarabad to take part in the protest.
Local Kashmiris joined the journalists’ protest, chanting slogans against what they said was “Indian oppression” and in solidarity with Kashmiris.
Pakistani police officer Arshad Naqvi said the journalists’ vehicles were stopped around 7 kilometers (4 miles) from the Line of Control, which divides the Himalayan region.
Meanwhile, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he spoke by phone with UN Secretary General António Guterres and discussed alleged human rights violations by India and the security situation in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety. The nuclear-armed archrivals have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

Topics: India Narendra Modi Kashmir

