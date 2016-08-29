Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee to hold first meeting in Beijing

JEDDAH: Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom Li Huaxin said that during Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to China, the high-level Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee will hold its first meeting, chaired by the prince and China’s Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

The ambassador said that a series of important cooperation agreements will be signed by Saudi Arabia and China during the visit, while discussions will be meant to enhance cooperation in the fields of police work, economy, trade, energy, investment, culture, science, technology and tourism.

“The Chinese side is placing great importance on this visit, and all arrangements have been finalized in great detail. We believe that the high-level joint committee presents an opportunity to enrich elements of strategic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China,” he said.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and China have developed significantly since they established diplomatic ties in 1990, and expanded to cover various fields.

“Earlier this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia and signed several bilateral agreements to launch a new phase between both countries,” said the ambassador.

“The leaders of the two countries said relations entail comprehensive strategic cooperation, including the agreement to establish a high-level joint committee to plan and work on enhancing cooperation in all fields,” he said.

“Fourteen cooperation agreements were signed in different fields, including the economic belt and Silk Road, nuclear and renewal energy, combating terrorism, culture and industry,” he added.

Regarding politics, the Chinese and Saudi sides agree on the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and are aligned in their positions on major international and regional issues, said the envoy, adding that the two sides seek to deepen political ties and strengthen cooperation under the umbrella of the United Nations, G-20, the Chinese-Arab Cooperation Forum, and other international frameworks.

Regarding economic cooperation, the ambassador said: “Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter and the largest trading partner of China, while China is also the largest trade partner of the Kingdom.”

Both countries are keen on developing economic ties and on constantly improving the quality of life of their citizens, and wish to enhance cooperation in different areas.

“I am confident, in light of the interest of the leaders of both countries and of the close cooperation between our two societies, that Saudi-Chinese cooperation in different fields will get better, and will have larger and better returns for stability and development,” said Li.