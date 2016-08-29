  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee to hold first meeting in Beijing

Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee to hold first meeting in Beijing

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom Li Huaxin said that during Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to China, the high-level Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee will hold its first meeting, chaired by the prince and China’s Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.
The ambassador said that a series of important cooperation agreements will be signed by Saudi Arabia and China during the visit, while discussions will be meant to enhance cooperation in the fields of police work, economy, trade, energy, investment, culture, science, technology and tourism.
“The Chinese side is placing great importance on this visit, and all arrangements have been finalized in great detail. We believe that the high-level joint committee presents an opportunity to enrich elements of strategic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China,” he said.
Relations between Saudi Arabia and China have developed significantly since they established diplomatic ties in 1990, and expanded to cover various fields.
“Earlier this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia and signed several bilateral agreements to launch a new phase between both countries,” said the ambassador.
“The leaders of the two countries said relations entail comprehensive strategic cooperation, including the agreement to establish a high-level joint committee to plan and work on enhancing cooperation in all fields,” he said.
“Fourteen cooperation agreements were signed in different fields, including the economic belt and Silk Road, nuclear and renewal energy, combating terrorism, culture and industry,” he added.
Regarding politics, the Chinese and Saudi sides agree on the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and are aligned in their positions on major international and regional issues, said the envoy, adding that the two sides seek to deepen political ties and strengthen cooperation under the umbrella of the United Nations, G-20, the Chinese-Arab Cooperation Forum, and other international frameworks.
Regarding economic cooperation, the ambassador said: “Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter and the largest trading partner of China, while China is also the largest trade partner of the Kingdom.”
Both countries are keen on developing economic ties and on constantly improving the quality of life of their citizens, and wish to enhance cooperation in different areas.
“I am confident, in light of the interest of the leaders of both countries and of the close cooperation between our two societies, that Saudi-Chinese cooperation in different fields will get better, and will have larger and better returns for stability and development,” said Li.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Kingdom and Pakistan pledge to bolster links

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have pledged to step up their cooperation and consultation in...

MoL OKs plan to localize jobs in social sector

JEDDAH Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani approved a Nitaqat decision to...

Children bear the brunt of brutal Houthi shelling

NAJRAN Nine year old Yahya didn t know that he would be suddenly robbed of his life nor did his...

China ties not restricted to trade

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman started a three day official visit to China at the...

Consult local lawyer while signing deals in Turkey

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has advised its citizens traveling to Turkey to comply with regulations and...

Archaeological finds reflect Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage

DAMMAM Recent archaeological findings in the Eastern Province show that the area was home to a...

Prince Mohammed’s visit to boost ties with economic power houses

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s official visits to China and Japan are his first...

Kingdom to benefit from Asian states’ experiences

JEDDAH The Kingdom has assured the world that it has embarked on a permanent plan to diversify...

Anti-begging program launched

RIYADH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani on Sunday launched an awareness...

Two citizens ordered to pay SR506,000 in alimony

RIYADH In two separate rulings courts in Taif and Jeddah have ordered two citizens to pay SR506...

Govt launches ‘no vaccine, no Haj’ campaign this year

JEDDAH The Ministry of Health has embarked on its new campaign titled No vaccine no Haj aimed at...

Call 911 in emergency during Haj, says ministry

JEDDAH The National Center for Joint Security Operations NCSO of the Ministry of Interior MoI on...

Universities hire part-time staff ‘to evade Saudization’

TAIF A number of universities have reportedly resorted to hiring part time Saudi staff with...

Labor Ministry links services with NIC

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has linked all client and user information to...

Death row convict Lankan maid deported after jail term

RIYADH A Sri Lankan woman who received the death sentence after being convicted of adultery in...

Heavy fines, deportation await Haj rules violators

JEDDAH The Makkah Governorate has issued a package of penalties to be imposed on individuals and...

Around Arab News

Kingdom and Pakistan pledge to bolster links

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have pledged to step up their cooperation and consultation in...

MoL OKs plan to localize jobs in social sector

JEDDAH Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani approved a Nitaqat decision to...

Children bear the brunt of brutal Houthi shelling

NAJRAN Nine year old Yahya didn t know that he would be suddenly robbed of his life nor did his...

China ties not restricted to trade

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman started a three day official visit to China at the...

Consult local lawyer while signing deals in Turkey

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has advised its citizens traveling to Turkey to comply with regulations and...

Archaeological finds reflect Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage

DAMMAM Recent archaeological findings in the Eastern Province show that the area was home to a...

Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee to hold first meeting in Beijing

JEDDAH Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom Li Huaxin said that during Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

Prince Mohammed’s visit to boost ties with economic power houses

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s official visits to China and Japan are his first...

Kingdom to benefit from Asian states’ experiences

JEDDAH The Kingdom has assured the world that it has embarked on a permanent plan to diversify...

Royal visit to Japan and China will lend new dimension to ties

RIYADH The Kingdom s East Asia policy is about to receive a significant push when Deputy Crown...

Anti-begging program launched

RIYADH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani on Sunday launched an awareness...

Two citizens ordered to pay SR506,000 in alimony

RIYADH In two separate rulings courts in Taif and Jeddah have ordered two citizens to pay SR506...

Govt launches ‘no vaccine, no Haj’ campaign this year

JEDDAH The Ministry of Health has embarked on its new campaign titled No vaccine no Haj aimed at...

Call 911 in emergency during Haj, says ministry

JEDDAH The National Center for Joint Security Operations NCSO of the Ministry of Interior MoI on...

Universities hire part-time staff ‘to evade Saudization’

TAIF A number of universities have reportedly resorted to hiring part time Saudi staff with...

Labor Ministry links services with NIC

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has linked all client and user information to...