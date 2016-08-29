  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Suicide attackers kill 18 at wedding party in Iraq

Middle-East

Suicide attackers kill 18 at wedding party in Iraq

Agencies |

In this Aug. 27, 2016 picture, Iraqi soldiers detain local men for security checks in Qayara, 70 km south of Mosul, which they recaptured from the Daesh terrorist group. On Monday, five suspected Daesh suicide attackers killed 18 people in the Iraqi oasis town of Ain Al-Tamer, southwest of Baghdad. (AP Photo)

KARBALA, Iraq: Daesh group has claimed it was behind a suicide attack that killed 18 people near Karbala, southwest of Baghdad.
Five attackers armed with suicide vests, rifles and grenades killed its victims at a wedding party in the oasis town of Ain Al-Tamer, southwest of Baghdad, local officials said Monday. All the attackers were killed by security forces.
“They were carrying Kalashnikovs, hand grenades. One of them blew himself up and the others were killed by the security forces,” the head of the central Euphrates operations command, Qais Khalaf, said.
A member of the local council and a source at the provincial health directorate confirmed the death toll in the attack, which took place late on Sunday, and said at least 26 people were also wounded.
A statement on the Amaq news agency that supports Daesh said the attack was carried out by four of its suicide fighters against a “gathering of Shiites.”
Initial reports in local media late, citing security sources, blamed the killings on a dispute between two tribes at the wedding party.
Ain Al-Tamer is located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of the holy Shiite city of Karbala and lies on the edge of the province of Anbar, which was long a haven for jihadists.
Officials said the attackers started opening fire in a neighborhood of Ain Al-Tamer at around 1830 GMT on Sunday, although it was not immediately what their target was.
Five members of a same family were among the dead, according to a health official from Karbala province.
“The five terrorists were carrying lots of weapons and one of them blew himself up in the midst of our citizens,” said Farhan Jassem Mohammed, from the local council.
The military commanders said the attackers came from the Anbar desert to the west.
Karbala lies on the edge of the sprawling province of Anbar, which is overwhelmingly Sunni and has borders with Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Syria.
Iraq’s security forces have for months been battling Daesh fighters in Anbar, notching up key victories in the capital Ramadi and jihadist bastion Fallujah earlier this year.
Daesh claimed a truck bomb that killed at least 325 people in Baghdad’s Karrada shopping street in July, the deadliest attack since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iran deploys S-300 missiles around nuclear site

TEHRAN Iran has deployed a Russian made S 300 air defense system around its underground Fordo...

Daesh-claimed suicide bomb attack kills at least 60 in Aden

ADEN Yemen A Daesh claimed suicide car bomb attack on an army training camp in Yemen s second...

No change in Saudi policies on Iraq: Envoy

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s policies on Iraq will not change Ambassador Thamer Al Sabhan said in an...

Yemen govt welcomes US peace plan; Houthis reject it

RIYADH Yemen s government has welcomed a plan announced by US Secretary of State John Kerry in...

Libyan forces push into last Daesh-held areas of Sirte

SIRTE Libya Forces loyal to Libya s UN backed unity government on Sunday pushed into the last...

Israel court delays hearing for UN worker

BEERSHEBA Israel An Israeli court on Sunday postponed a hearing for a UN worker accused of aiding...

Iraq continues Mosul drive despite defense minister’s ouster

BAGHDAD Iraq s security forces continue to gear up for a long awaited operation to retake the...

10,000th Syrian reaches US this week in resettlement program

AMMAN Jordan The US will reach its target this week of taking in 10 000 Syrian war refugees in a...

Syrian rebels advance on Kurds as Turkish strikes kill 35

BEIRUT Turkey backed Syrian rebels seized a number of villages and towns from Kurdish led forces...

Iran arrests nuclear negotiator suspected of spying

DUBAI United Arab Emirates Iran has arrested a member of the negotiating team that reached a...

Aleppo bleeds as bombs rain

BEIRUT At least 15 civilians were killed in a barrel bomb attack on a rebel held district of...

Tunisia’s youngest premier since independence sworn in

TUNIS Tunisia s new Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and members of his Cabinet were sworn in on...

Turkey allows policewomen to wear hijab

ISTANBUL Turkey has for the first time allowed policewomen to wear hijab headscarf as part of...

Iran detects malware in petrochemical plants

DUBAI Iran has detected and removed malicious software from two of its petrochemical complexes a...

Turkish army, Kurd-backed forces clash in north Syria: monitor, Kurds

BEIRUT Kurdish backed fighters clashed with the Turkish military in tanks on the Syrian side of...

Syrian group says Turkey targets village in air strikes

BEIRUT Turkish warplanes struck civilian homes and positions held by a group allied to the Syrian...

Around Arab News

Iran deploys S-300 missiles around nuclear site

TEHRAN Iran has deployed a Russian made S 300 air defense system around its underground Fordo...

Suicide attackers kill 18 at wedding party in Iraq

KARBALA Iraq Daesh group has claimed it was behind a suicide attack that killed 18 people near...

Daesh-claimed suicide bomb attack kills at least 60 in Aden

ADEN Yemen A Daesh claimed suicide car bomb attack on an army training camp in Yemen s second...

SCTNH earmarks 3 sites for tourism development

JEDDAH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH put at the disposal of...

MoL OKs plan to localize jobs in social sector

JEDDAH Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani approved a Nitaqat decision to...

Aviation services: KSA emerging as key hub

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will soon become a major hub for aviation services including maintenance...

Children bear the brunt of brutal Houthi shelling

NAJRAN Nine year old Yahya didn t know that he would be suddenly robbed of his life nor did his...

China ties not restricted to trade

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman started a three day official visit to China at the...

Consult local lawyer while signing deals in Turkey

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has advised its citizens traveling to Turkey to comply with regulations and...

Archaeological finds reflect Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage

DAMMAM Recent archaeological findings in the Eastern Province show that the area was home to a...

Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee to hold first meeting in Beijing

JEDDAH Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom Li Huaxin said that during Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

Universities hire part-time staff ‘to evade Saudization’

TAIF A number of universities have reportedly resorted to hiring part time Saudi staff with...

Car accessories, repairs a costly affair

JEDDAH With financial companies extending loans to be repaid in easy installments owning a car...

Labor Ministry links services with NIC

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has linked all client and user information to...

Call 911 in emergency during Haj, says ministry

JEDDAH The National Center for Joint Security Operations NCSO of the Ministry of Interior MoI on...

Kingdom and Pakistan pledge to bolster links

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have pledged to step up their cooperation and consultation in...