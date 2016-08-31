Slaughter animals only at approved abattoirs

RIYADH: The Consumer Protection Association (CPA) has urged Muslims to slaughter their animals during Eid Al-Adha at government-approved locations that strictly follow the sanitary conditions during the season.

A CPA official said that there are approved abattoirs in all parts of the Kingdom to ensure that animals are slaughtered in proper Islamic way as well as in favorable health conditions.

The abattoirs are managed by the local authorities and are the best places for this purpose, he said.

The official advised not to feed animals for 12 hours before the sacrifice, as this will help reduce waste and facilitate the skinning process.

To ensure a hygienic slaughter and clean tools, it is advised to wear gloves, clothing and headgear designated for that purpose in a clean and safe environment.

Detailing a number of guidelines in dealing with the sacrifice, the official said the Islamic law has to be followed when slaughtering the animals.

The slaughter process begins after the Eid prayer, and continues until the last days of Tashreeq (13th day).

The meat has to be refrigerated within two hours after the slaughter. It should not be kept out of refrigerators to prevent bacteria production. No electric shock, bullet or any other means should be used before slaughtering.