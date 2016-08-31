  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Muslims urged to sight crescent moon on Thursday night

Saudi Arabia

Muslims urged to sight crescent moon on Thursday night

Arab News |

JEDDAH: Muslims in the Kingdom are being called upon to sight the crescent of the month of Dul Hijjah on Thursday evening.
In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Supreme Court asked whoever sees the crescent moon by the naked eyes or binoculars “to report to the nearest court and register his testimony” or report to the nearest center that can help him reach the nearest court.
The date of the start of Haj will be decided based on the sighting of the crescent of Dul Hijjah month in the Hijri calendar.
If the crescent is sighted and validated on Thursday, the first day of the month of Dul Hijjah 1437 will fall on Sept. 2, 2016 in the Gregorian calendar, and Haj will begin on Sept. 9, which would then be the 8th day of Dul Hijjah.
If there is no validated sighting of the crescent on Thursday night, the first day of Dul Hijjah will be on Sept. 3, and Haj will begin on Sept. 10.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

China's president, Saudi deputy crown prince hold talks

BEIJING Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at...

14 new caves discovered in Al-Ahsa’s Al-Qara Mountain

AL AHSA About 14 new caves were discovered in Al Qara Mountain of Al Ahsa Oasis by enthusiastic...

Priority is to serve Islam during Haj: Prince Faisal

RIYADH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman said Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Health Ministry readies 177 ambulances to serve pilgrims

JEDDAH The Health Ministry s medical supply committee has completed its preparations for the...

Slaughter animals only at approved abattoirs

RIYADH The Consumer Protection Association CPA has urged Muslims to slaughter their animals...

‘Haj Al-Badal’ is new fad on social media

JEDDAH Ads titled We will perform Haj for you are increasingly circulating on social networking...

700 young Saudis ready for 24-hour voluntary Haj services

MAKKAH Seven hundred young Saudis recruited from the project to respect the holy land to serve...

39% of foreign e-attacks targeted govt sector: ESC

JEDDAH The Electronic Security Center ESC has detected foreign attacks targeting electronic...

Girl, 5, falls to her death from third floor in mall

JEDDAH A five year old girl Fay fell to her death from the third floor at the Rashid shopping...

KSA, China sign MoU for housing units in Al-Ahsa

BEIJING Housing Minister Majid Al Hogail and the Chinese vice minister of commerce on Tuesday...

KSA-China embark on new ventures

BEIJING Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman second deputy premier and minister of defense met...

King hosts 1,000 Hajis from families of Palestinian martyrs

JEDDAH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a directive to host 1 000 Palestinian...

Riyadh-Beijing ties date back 26 years

JEDDAH Diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and China began in 1990 after the two countries...

Six committees to facilitate investment procedures between KSA and China

JEDDAH A number of participants at the signing of bilateral agreements between the Kingdom and...

Daesh sympathizer gets 10-year jail term

RIYADH The specialized criminal court in Riyadh recently sentenced a citizen to 10 years of...

6 members of terror cell face court trial

RIYADH The specialized criminal court in Riyadh has started the trial of six members of a...

Around Arab News

Muslims urged to sight crescent moon on Thursday night

JEDDAH Muslims in the Kingdom are being called upon to sight the crescent of the month of Dul...

Tale of new coaches as South American World Cup race resumes

MONTEVIDEO Injury hit Argentina resume their bid for a berth at the 2018 World Cup on Thursday as...

Hart seals Torino move amid transfer scramble

LONDON Joe Hart completed his loan switch to Torino on Wednesday and several international stars...

Transformed: England goes from ODI flops to record-breakers

MANCHESTER As England s batsmen broke record after record in their obliteration of Pakistan at...

China's president, Saudi deputy crown prince hold talks

BEIJING Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at...

Aussie bouncer breaks Sri Lanka skipper Mathews' helmet

DAMBULLA Sri Lanka Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews was badly shaken Wednesday after a bouncer...

Saudi Arabia doesn’t target specific level of oil output: Energy minister

JEDDAH Energy Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al Falih said Saudi Arabia does not...

Daesh spokesman, Iran ex-general killed in Syria clashes

BEIRUT TEHRAN A key Daesh leader and a retired Iranian general had been killed in fighting in...

14 new caves discovered in Al-Ahsa’s Al-Qara Mountain

AL AHSA About 14 new caves were discovered in Al Qara Mountain of Al Ahsa Oasis by enthusiastic...

Priority is to serve Islam during Haj: Prince Faisal

RIYADH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman said Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman...

Health Ministry readies 177 ambulances to serve pilgrims

JEDDAH The Health Ministry s medical supply committee has completed its preparations for the...

Slaughter animals only at approved abattoirs

RIYADH The Consumer Protection Association CPA has urged Muslims to slaughter their animals...

‘Haj Al-Badal’ is new fad on social media

JEDDAH Ads titled We will perform Haj for you are increasingly circulating on social networking...

700 young Saudis ready for 24-hour voluntary Haj services

MAKKAH Seven hundred young Saudis recruited from the project to respect the holy land to serve...

39% of foreign e-attacks targeted govt sector: ESC

JEDDAH The Electronic Security Center ESC has detected foreign attacks targeting electronic...

Girl, 5, falls to her death from third floor in mall

JEDDAH A five year old girl Fay fell to her death from the third floor at the Rashid shopping...