  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 min 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Temperatures likely to exceed 40 C during Haj

Saudi Arabia

Temperatures likely to exceed 40 C during Haj

Saudi Press Agency |

MAKKAH: Weather is expected to remain hot during the day and mild at night with average temperature exceeding 40 degrees Celsius during the pilgrimage season, the chairman of the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection has said.
Abdulaziz bin Omar Al-Jasser pointed out that there’s a possibility of cumulus clouds appearing during the day in the eastern parts of Makkah, resulting in scattered rain and thunderstorm during the pilgrimage.
Abdulaziz inspected Met offices in Makkah including the Command and Control Center in Mina. The center issues forecasts for the next 10 days.
The General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection has also deployed weather radars working round the clock under the supervision of experts both near the holy site and the its headquarters in Jeddah to analyze forecasts.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Health Ministry strengthens resources in Makkah, Madinah

MAKKAH The Ministry of Health has considerably expanded its human and medical resources to deal...

Saudi Arabia, Japan ink 7 MoUs

TOKYO Saudi Arabia and Japan on Thursday signed seven Memorandums of Understanding MoUs in a...

Saudi, UAE Millennials tend to spend more than their global peers: Report

Millennials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates tend to be higher spenders than their...

Saudi deputy crown prince meets with Japan's emperor, premier

TOKYO Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Japanese Emperor Akihito and Prime...

30 car rental offices shut in inspection drive

RIYADH The Ministry of Transport in coordination with the Public Transport Authority recently...

Agreements upgrade partnership

BEIJING Culture and Information Minister Adel Al Toraifi said that the meetings held by Deputy...

Dune bashing in KSA needs support

ALKHOBAR Dune bashing is an off road summer sport spread throughout most regions of the Kingdom...

Soldier lays down life defending borders

JEDDAH A Saudi soldier was martyred in a missile attack on Jazan on Wednesday morning An Interior...

70-year-old woman placed on wanted list by mistake

ALKHOBAR The King Fahd Causeway police stopped a 70 year old woman who was on her way to Bahrain...

Chinese media hails renewed momentum in relations

BEIJING Chinese newspapers highlighted the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to...

Looking East strategically important

JEDDAH Economists and businessmen have agreed that the deals signed during the visit of Deputy...

Royal trip spells out vision of peace and partnership

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit to China Japan and Pakistan is a...

Beijing eyes closer KSA ties

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wrapped up his three day official visit to China...

Saudi Arabia buys high-tech China drones

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with China for the purchase of an unspecified number of...

24-hour service to treat sun, heatstroke victims during Haj

RIYADH In view of the scorching summer heat during this year s Haj the Ministry of Health MoH has...

Filipino welfare officer in Jeddah ready to leave after shame game

JEDDAH A welfare officer at the Philippine Consulate in Jeddah on Wednesday asked their home...

Around Arab News

Walsh to become Bangladesh specialist bowling coach

ST JOHN S Antigua and Barbuda Former West Indies paceman Courtney Walsh has agreed a three year...

Neuer named as Germany’s new captain

BERLIN Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was on Thursday named as the new captain of world...

Explosion rocks SpaceX launch pad in Florida during test

CAPE CANAVERAL Florida A massive explosion rocked a SpaceX launch pad Thursday during a routine...

Toles hits grand slam in Dodgers’ comeback win over Rockies

DENVER Andrew Toles hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers...

Underdogs post back-to back wins in SEIKO–JBL Basketball

JEDDAH Underdogs of playing coach Paul Taguba beat R Printing New Cabalen Restaurant 86 64 in the...

Japan panel finds nothing illegal in Tokyo Olympic bid

TOKYO An independent panel commissioned by the Japanese Olympic Committee has found nothing...

Tears for Schweinsteiger in last game for Germany

FRANKFURT Germany Bastian Schweinsteiger captained Germany for the last time in a 2 0 friendly...

Japan fumes over ref howler as Koreans see off China

SAITAMA Japan Japan were left fuming over a refereeing howler after a shock defeat to UAE rocked...

Health Ministry strengthens resources in Makkah, Madinah

MAKKAH The Ministry of Health has considerably expanded its human and medical resources to deal...

Muguruza, Raonic crash as roof shuts on US Open

NEW YORK French Open champion Garbine Muguruza and Wimbledon runner up Milos Raonic crashed out...

Japanese investors urged to tap ‘Vision 2030’ investment opportunities

TOKYO Saudi Arabia Japan Business Forum held a meeting in Tokyo today to highlight the...

Saudi Arabia, Japan ink 7 MoUs

TOKYO Saudi Arabia and Japan on Thursday signed seven Memorandums of Understanding MoUs in a...

Samsung mobile recovery suffers blow as Galaxy Notes ‘catch fire’

SEOUL The recovery in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd s mobile business has suffered a blow as reports...

Saudi, UAE Millennials tend to spend more than their global peers: Report

Millennials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates tend to be higher spenders than their...

Saudi minister says OPEC moving to common position on oil output changes

TOKYO Saudi Arabia s minister of foreign affairs said that it would be reasonable for the kingdom...

Temperatures likely to exceed 40 C during Haj

MAKKAH Weather is expected to remain hot during the day and mild at night with average...