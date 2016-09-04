Prince Mohammed meets with leaders of UK, Indonesia

HANGZHOU, China: Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the leaders of Britain and Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Prince Mohammed first met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo to review bilateral relations between their countries and the latest developments at Islamic and international arenas, the Saudi Press Agency said.

After that, he met with British Prime Minister Teresa May to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Britain and the latest developments on the regional and international levels.

The deputy crown prince is representing the Kingdom in this year’s summit of leaders of the world’s top 20 economies.

Last year, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman attended the G20 Summit hosted by Turkey.