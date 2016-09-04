  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 15 Yemen soldiers killed in rebel attacks

Middle-East

15 Yemen soldiers killed in rebel attacks

Agence France Presse |

Yemenis gather around a burnt vehicle at the site where a mine, that Yemeni soldiers were taking away in their vehicle, blew up in a marketplace on Saturday in Huta, the capital of the southern province of Lahj, a bastion of Al-Qaeda jihadists. The mine, that the Yemeni soldiers had "dismantled", exploded when they stopped at a market, killing three soldiers and wounding at least seven civilians. ( AFP / SALEH AL-OBEIDI)

ADEN: At least 15 pro-government Yemeni soldiers were killed in rebel attacks in the north and in a suspected jihadist bombing in Aden on Sunday, military and security sources said.
Shiite Houthi rebels and their allies launched twin attacks to try to retake the port of Midi in the northern province of Haja, after loyalists had captured it, military sources said.
“Eleven soldiers were killed in the attacks and 28 others were wounded,” a military official said.
Meanwhile, Saudi-led coalition warplanes carried out 15 air strikes against the Iran-backed rebels to stop their advance in the area, military sources said.
Other air strikes hit rebel positions in the insurgent-controlled capital Sanaa and other provinces over the past 24 hours, they added.
The sources spoke of rebel casualties but AFP could not verify this as the Houthis and their allies rarely acknowledge their losses.
The coalition began its war on the Iran-backed rebels in March 2015.
It intensified operations since the suspension in early August of UN-brokered peace talks between the rebels and their allies and Yemen’s government.
Also on Sunday, in Yemen’s main southern city of Aden, a roadside bomb killed four soldiers and wounded one at a checkpoint in the Sheikh Othman district, a security official said.
He said jihadists, who have boosted their attacks in government-controlled Aden over the past few months despite efforts to increase security, are suspected of being behind the bombing.
Earlier, the official had given a toll of two soldiers killed and three wounded but said that two later succumbed to their injuries.
More than 6,600 people have been killed in the Yemeni conflict since March 2015, the UN says.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

US, Russia labor over Syria truce deal but battles rage on

HANGZHOU China BEIRUT The United States and Russia on Sunday tried to finalize a cease fire deal...

Iran ‘trying to send arms to KSA’

JEDDAH The Kingdom has again exhorted Tehran to shun its wrong policy of interference in its...

Libya pro-govt forces attack last Daesh bastion in Sirte

SIRTE Libya Forces loyal to Libya s Government of National Accord GNA said Saturday they have...

Yemeni forces near highway leading to Sanaa; bomb kills 3

ADEN The Yemeni Army and its allies in the Popular Resistance committees on Saturday reached the...

Turkey says 100 PKK militants ‘neutralized’

ANKARA Over 100 Kurdistan Workers Party PKK militants were either killed or wounded in clashes...

EgyptAir: Passenger detained after storming pilot’s cockpit

CAIRO EgyptAir says a passenger has been detained after storming the pilot s cockpit on a flight...

Turkish forces open new front in Syria against Daesh

ANKARA Turkey on Saturday sent more tanks into the northern Syrian village of Al Rai to fight...

300 Syrians leave besieged suburb after deal

MOADAMIYEH Syria More than 300 Syrians were bussed out of a rebel held suburb of the capital...

Turkey ‘has cleared’ Daesh, YPG from area of north Syria

ANKARA Turkey has swept Daesh and the Kurdish YPG militia from an area of northern Syria but...

Investigation after 13-year-old boy sneaks onto Beirut-Istanbul flight

BEIRUT Officials at Beirut s international airport said Friday they were investigating how a...

Ankara eyes better ties with Cairo, Damascus

ANKARA Turkey which patched up strained ties with Israel and Russia aims to normalize relations...

Migrants lured by sex into Egypt’s kidney trade: Report

LONDON Brokers in Egypt s underground trade in human body parts use prostitutes to tempt migrants...

End bloodshed, appeals Aylan’s father

BERLIN The father of Aylan Kurdi the three year old Syrian refugee boy whose body washed ashore...

UN test ban head: Israel must ratify treaty within five years

NEW YORK Israel should ratify the nuclear test ban treaty within five years and Iran should also...

Israel settlement spurt condemned by Washington

WASHINGTON The United States rebuked Israel on Wednesday over what it said was its accelerated...

Iraq hangs 7 Al-Qaeda militants

NASIRIYAH Iraq Iraq on Wednesday hanged seven men of various Arab nationalities who were...

Around Arab News

5 Saudis win medals at world karate competition

JEDDAH Saudi karatekas grabbed five medals at the World Karate Federation s competition held in...

15 Yemen soldiers killed in rebel attacks

ADEN At least 15 pro government Yemeni soldiers were killed in rebel attacks in the north and in...

Germany’s anti-migrant populists beat Merkel’s party in local vote

SCHWERIN Germany Germany s anti migrant populists made a strong showing at Sunday s state polls...

Preventive health care emphasized among pilgrims at Madinah airport

MADINAH The Health Surveillance Center at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in...

Thousands rally in Paris to protest crime targeting Chinese

PARIS At least 13 000 people attended a rally in Paris on Sunday to protest against what they say...

Wright takes charge as Star edges Meralco 104-103

MANILA Joel Wright has gone in his first four games in the PBA With Star games fast running out...

Alabama drubs USC 52-6 to open title defense

ARLINGTON Texas Alabama s freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes to ArDarius...

Rangers have Astros number to stretch AL West lead

ARLINGTON Texas Texas stretched its winning streak to seven games with a 12 4 victory over state...

Jutanugarn 2 shots back in bid for 2nd hat trick

CAMBRIDGE Ontario Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 6 under 66 on Saturday in the LPGA Manulife Classic...

Singapore confirms 27 more locally transmitted Zika cases

SINGAPORE Singapore authorities on Sunday confirmed 27 more cases of locally transmitted Zika...

Young activists take on China in key Hong Kong election

HONG KONG Young Hong Kong independence activists calling for a complete break from China stood...

US, Russia labor over Syria truce deal but battles rage on

HANGZHOU China BEIRUT The United States and Russia on Sunday tried to finalize a cease fire deal...

Equipped with latest gadgets, 550 scouts to assist pilgrims in Mina

MAKKAH The Scout Sports Authority has launched the first phase of its activities in Mina Makkah...

Around 100 injured in clashes in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR India Around 100 people were injured Sunday as Indian government forces fired tear gas...

Revealed: How much salary hike will Saudi workers get in 2017

JEDDAH Here is a good news for employees in Saudi Arabia A GCC wide survey of 600 multinational...

China's Xi warns against 'empty talk' as G20 summit opens

HANGZHOU China Leaders of the world s biggest powers met Sunday to try to revive the sluggish...