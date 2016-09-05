  • Search form

  • Pakistan president arrives in Madinah, gears up for Haj

Saudi Arabia

Pakistan president arrives in Madinah, gears up for Haj

FOUZIA KHAN |

HUMBLE PRESENCE: Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain is seen praying at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain has arrived with his family in the Kingdom to perform Haj, the country’s envoy said here on Sunday.

He was received by Wahib Al-Sahil, undersecretary of Madinah governorate, at the Madinah Airport on Saturday evening. Pakistan Ambassador Manzoor ul Haq, Consul General Sharyar Akbar Khan and other officials from the consulate were also present.
Hussain performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque on Saturday and Sunday, and was preparing to travel to Makkah to perform Haj.
“President Hussain prayed for excellent bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia. He also prayed for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of the peoples of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and for peace and prosperity of the Mulsim Ummah,” said Haq.
Haq said that Saudi Arabia is not a new place for the president as Pakistan has always had strong brotherly relations with the Kingdom. The recent visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Asia began from Pakistan, which shows the significant role of Pakistan, he said.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close relations and have identical viewpoints on major regional and international issues. More than two million Pakistani expats live and work in Saudi Arabia. Pakistan hold its defense ties with Saudi Arabia in highest esteem and attaches great importance to the security of the Kingdom and other GCC countries.
A total of 142,000 Pakistani pilgrims are going to perform Haj this year and more than 105,000 Pakistani pilgrims have already reached Makkah.

