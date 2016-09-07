  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 min 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Apple sets stage for iPhone 7, many already waiting for 8

Science & Technology

Apple sets stage for iPhone 7, many already waiting for 8

Reuters |

This photo shows the earphone jack and charging port on an Apple iPhone 6. (AP)

SAN FRANCISCO: The iPhone 7 is expected to make its global debut on Wednesday, but many consumers and investors are already setting their sights on Apple Inc’s 2017 version of the popular gadget, hoping for more significant advances.
At its annual product launch in San Francisco, the world’s most valuable publicly traded company is expected by blogs and analysts to reveal an iPhone without a headphone jack, paving the way for wireless headphones, a touch-sensitive home button that vibrates, double-lens cameras for the larger ‘Plus’ edition and other incremental improvements.
Apple typically gives its main product, which accounts for more than half of its revenue, a big makeover every other year and the last major redesign was the iPhone 6, in 2014. The modest updates suggest that this cycle will be three years.
“It looks like part of the reason they are keeping the design the same this year is there are bigger changes they are working on for next year,” said analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research.
Sales of the iPhone dropped two quarters in a row this year, the first declines in the history of the device. With many consumers who purchased the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus due for an upgrade, Apple may eke out single-digit gains in sales for the 7, Dawson said.
But some consumer technology sites are advising users to hold off on upgrading until the next year’s version, which will mark the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone.
Analysts say the iPhone 8 may feature a wider display that reaches from one edge of the device to the other and a home button integrated into the screen.
Wall Street is impatient for growth, and Apple will be hard-pressed to reverse the downward trend this year, said Colin Gillis, an analyst with BGC Partners.
“The iPhone 7 runs the risk of disappointing investors,” he said.
Consumers are waiting longer before replacing their phones, a shift that Apple must address in its product roadmap, said analyst Ben Bajarin of Creative Strategies.
Analysts predict the Apple Watch will be the second closely watched feature of the event. Apple is expected to revamp the wearable, released last year, with a faster processor and a GPS chip, enabling users to track runs and other workouts without their phones. Most analysts believe sales of Apple’s watch — which the company has not disclosed — have not yet justified the fanfare.
Starting at $299, well above many other wearables on the market, the most meaningful change Apple can make is a price cut, Bajarin said.
“This category is very price sensitive,” he said. Apple is “not there yet.”

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Science & Technology

Study: Typhoons that slam Asia getting much stronger

WASHINGTON Typhoons that slam into land in the northwestern Pacific especially the biggest...

Taking selfies during Haj

When it comes to Haj many aspects of the event comes to mind like the safety and security of the...

Row over WhatsApp privacy policy

WHATSAPP S PLANS to share user information including phone numbers contact lists and usage data...

Google Duo vs. Apple FaceTime

ACCORDING to Neurogadget FaceTime is an app that s restricted to Apple devices which implies that...

Battery woes go well beyond Samsung

Samsung s Note 7 isn t the only gadget to catch fire thanks to lithium battery problems which...

Instagram users wowed by the new zoom feature

INSTAGRAM users around the world were wowed by the recent launch of the new zoom feature Infact...

Samsung mobile recovery suffers blow as Galaxy Notes ‘catch fire’

SEOUL The recovery in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd s mobile business has suffered a blow as reports...

Stop WhatsApp from sharing your details with Facebook

Renowned chatting app WhatsApp announced recently that it would soon start sharing some of your...

Story behind the hashtag

For a lot of people Twitter is all about hashtags it is where events and hot topics are gathered...

Duo crosses five million downloads on Play Store

Google Duo has crossed 5 million downloads in a week on Play Store Google CEO Sundar Pichai...

How to play Google’s Solitaire, Tic Tac Toe

You might find Google s latest addition to its search results delightful The search giant has...

Microsoft unveils tools to report hate speech

Microsoft has announced a new dedicated web form for reporting hate speech on its hosted consumer...

Apple issues update after security flaws laid bare

SAN FRANCISCO Owners of Apple mobile gadgets were being urged to install a quickly released...

WhatsApp relaxes privacy stance, to share phone numbers with Facebook

Popular messaging service WhatsApp said it would start sharing users phone numbers with parent...

Study shows extent of brain damage from Zika infections

CHICAGO A report released on Tuesday shows in graphic detail the kind of damage Zika infections...

Problems with Olympics’ online coverage

The biggest sports event on the planet i e the Olympics has came to an end Most people appear to...

Around Arab News

Obama, Duterte meet despite Filipino leader’s crude language

VIENTIANE LAOS President Barack Obama and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte met informally on...

Phelps hot, fuels Phoenix victory against Blackwater

MANILA Eugene Phelps hit the enemy where it hurt the most on Wednesday night and took Phoenix...

Andrus powers Rangers to 10-7 win at slumping Mariners

SEATTLE Texas Elvis Andrus had a homer and three doubles to lead the Rangers to a 10 7 win at...

Speculation mounts that F1 is poised for a US takeover

NEW YORK Speculation is mounting that Formula One is about to be revamped by a US takeover that...

Slick teen lifts China World Cup hopes

BEIJING Teenage forward Zhang Yuning has given China s World Cup hopes a lift after a bustling...

Sudan’s Bashir says peace has returned to Darfur

EL FASHER SUDAN President Omar Al Bashir on Wednesday declared that peace had returned to Sudan s...

Neymar strikes as Brazil sinks Colombia; Uruguay goes on top; Argentina held

MONTEVIDEO Brazil s march toward the 2018 World Cup gathered pace on Tuesday with a Neymar...

Myanmar’s Rohingya minority welcomes Kofi Annan mission

SITTWE MYANMAR Members of Myanmar s Muslim Rohingya minority expressed hope Wednesday that a...

UN: Fighting displaces 100,000 in central Syria in 8 days

BEIRUT Intense fighting between Syrian government troops and insurgents in Syria s central Hama...

Syria opposition fleshes out post-Assad plan in London

LONDON Syria s opposition set out detailed plans Wednesday for the transition to a democratic...

Ash Carter: ‘Clear ambition’ by Russia to erode world order

OXFORD ENGLAND US Defense Secretary Ash Carter is strongly criticizing Russia for what he says is...

Philippines shows photos of Chinese ships in disputed sea

VIENTIANE LAOS The Philippine government on Wednesday released what it says are surveillance...

Nearly 50 million children ‘uprooted’ worldwide: UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS United States Almost 50 million children throughout the world are uprooted...

Djokovic sets up US Open semis clash with Monfils

NEW YORK Defending champion Novak Djokovic booked a 10th straight US Open semifinal appearance...

GCC condemns Iranian leader’s false accusations against Saudi

Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has condemned the statement issued by the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali...

Apple sets stage for iPhone 7, many already waiting for 8

SAN FRANCISCO The iPhone 7 is expected to make its global debut on Wednesday but many consumers...