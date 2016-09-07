Hungarian camerawoman indicted for assault on migrants

BUDAPEST: The camerawoman who was filmed kicking and trying to trip migrants near Hungary's border with Serbia in September 2015 has been indicted for breaching the peace, Hungarian prosecutors said Wednesday.

Petra Laszlo, who later apologized for her actions while also trying to justify them, was fired by the right-wing N1TV after footage of her actions went viral on social media.

Laszlo said at the time that she panicked as refugees and migrants broke through police lines near her position and she felt under attack. She kicked a boy and a girl and later tried to trip a man carrying a boy. Laszlo later told Russian newspaper Izvestia that her life was "ruined" by the incidents which took place Sept. 8, 2015, and she was considering moving to Russia.

Gabor Laszlo, the camerawoman's husband, said in an email that on the advice of their lawyer, they would have no comment until the court's verdict. The trial will be held in the southern city of Szeged.

Zsolt Kopasz, the chief prosecutor of Csongrad County, said in a statement that after a thorough investigation, it was determined that there was no "reasonable chance" for Laszlo's actions "to cause injury."