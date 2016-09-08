  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • No politics please, Haj a religious duty

Columns

No politics please, Haj a religious duty

Abdulateef Al-Mulhim |

Abdulateef Al-Mulhim

Ironically, before 1979, the Iranian pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia for Haj or Umrah were law abiding visitors and respected by Saudis. Sadly, all that has changed now. Tehran is busy politicizing the Haj, which is a sacred religious duty and which has nothing to do with politics.
Haj is the largest annual gathering of people in the world and organizing it requires gigantic efforts. The preparations take place many months before the pilgrimage. Haj is mandatory on Muslims and should be performed once in a life time, provided the person performing it is an adult Muslim and he/she is physically, financially and mentally capable to undertake the journey.
Muslims from the Kingdom and from across the world have been performing Haj since the dawn of Islam. The pilgrimage was difficult due to travel hardships and lack of facilities. However, since the establishment of modern Saudi Arabia, Haj facilities have been taken to new levels with regard to infrastructure and security. Every year, the Kingdom takes all necessary measures and presses ambulances, fire-fighting equipment, helicopters and tens of thousands of personnel into service for the safety, security and comfort of pilgrims.
During Haj, millions of pilgrims move from one place to another at specific times and on specific days. Millions gather in places like the Grand Mosque, Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat. But the actual preparations start right from the day pilgrims start applying for permits. Saudi Arabia goes the extra mile every year to ensure a smooth Haj pilgrimage. The government allocates billions of riyals for new projects. In the past few years, Haj saw fire proof tents being erected. This year, the Saudi authorities are using electronic bracelets, to be worn around the wrist, to keep a track of every Haji, if he/she is lost.
Haj is the time that shows that all men and women are equal, regardless of caste, color or race. The pilgrims have no time for other activities except worshipping Allah. In other words, Haj is no place for politics or actions to divide Muslims or disrupt the peace. Unfortunately, Iran has been relentlessly trying to undermine the Kingdom’s efforts and trying to politicize the pilgrimage.
More than 25 years ago, Tehran had planned to smuggle high explosive into the Kingdom through some Iranian revolutionary guards posing as pilgrims. In addition to this, thousands of Iranians tried to stage demonstrations, leading to riots.
This year, Iran’s malicious intentions came to light when it started criticizing the Kingdom and making unjust demands. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly declared that it will not tolerate politics during Haj, but still announced that Iranian pilgrims are welcome as long as they come to perform a religious obligation and not indulge in politics. Still, Iran banned its pilgrims from performing Haj this year. Tehran’s actions are being questioned by many Iranians themselves.
Since the revolution 35 years ago, Iran has become the most annoying country in the region, as well as in the world. It has become the most radical nation and biggest violator of international laws. Many foreign embassies and consulates in Iran were attacked and foreign diplomats’ rights were violated under the watchful eyes of government officials and police.
It is very much clear that Iran is more interested in spreading chaos in the Middle East, rather than focussing on its own social and economic problems. Iranian mullahs are only trying to divert the attention of the citizens from the prevailing instability in the country and security problems by creating problems in the region and playing politics in religious issues such as Haj. Tehran is advised to focus on infrastructure development, social welfare schemes and dwindling economy, all of which is in the best interest of its citizens. By continuing to create problems in the region through proxy wars and politicize religion, Tehran is only digging its own grave.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Damascus and Syria’s fate

When everybody was talking about Turkish troops entering the northern Syrian border town of...

Duterte creates odd impasse with Obama

Diplomacy is the art of saying nice doggie till you find a stone The Philippines President not...

Vaccines for an aging population

The world s population is getting bigger and older With the elderly increasingly close to...

Modi’s Vietnam visit vs. China

All cannot be well when bilateral relations between China and India Asia s number one and number...

Stop politicizing Haj

Can you imagine how services to Muslim pilgrims and care of the Two Holy Mosques would be if...

The Kurdish question

In less than two weeks Turkey backed Syrian rebels supported by tanks artillery and air force...

Downplaying Syrian conflict

Statements made following the meetings of G20 leaders in Hangzhou China promise a solution for...

A desperate gambit

India s political class has the amazing knack of milking any event for all it s worth But the...

The refugee debate

Many of the far right political parties in Europe that are riding a wave of misguided anti...

The Syrian setback

Four simultaneous car bomb and suicide attacks by Daesh in the regime controlled territory in...

Practice what you preach

It is about time that the US got off its high horse on human rights and understood that taking...

G20 embraces green finance

The G20 s finance ministers and central bank governors have begun to undertake a stunning shift...

Brazil’s way out

Now that impeached Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is out of office it is up to the newly...

Divide and rule policy

Division within Palestinian society has reached unprecedented levels becoming a major hurdle on...

Addressing antimicrobial resistance

KING Henry VIII Jean Jacques Rousseau and Mary Shelley author of Frankenstein all lost their...

Haj: A symbol of Muslim unity

Haj season is once again back Authorities in the Kingdom are doing their best to ensure the...

Around Arab News

MoH warns travelers to Zika-infected countries

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH has increased the number of countries endemic with the Zika...

Govt employee quits job for telecom sector project

DAMMAM A Saudi man quit his government job to open his own investment project in the...

Over 70 ready-mix concrete plants may close in 2017 due to recession

RIYADH More than 70 ready mix concrete plants are expected to close next year due to the...

23 firms fined SR112m for price manipulation

JEDDAH The Saudi Competition Council fined 23 retail companies SR112 million during the past two...

Taxis cruising streets looking for customers to be banned

JEDDAH The Ministry of Transport plans to gradually reduce the number of taxis cruising around in...

Haj through the eyes of a Russian secret agent

JEDDAH Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and one of the great Islamic rituals The elderly...

Trucks to sell livestock during Eid Al-Adha

JEDDAH The Jeddah municipality general administration of slaughterhouses and markets department...

177 ambulances deployed to serve Haj pilgrims

RIYADH A fleet of 177 ambulances has been deployed during the Haj season in Makkah Madinah Arafat...

Iranian journalists praise KSA for excellent Haj services

JEDDAH Iranian journalists and media men from outside Iran who are here for this year s Haj have...

No politics please, Haj a religious duty

Ironically before 1979 the Iranian pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia for Haj or Umrah were law...

Damascus and Syria’s fate

When everybody was talking about Turkish troops entering the northern Syrian border town of...

Duterte creates odd impasse with Obama

Diplomacy is the art of saying nice doggie till you find a stone The Philippines President not...

Vaccines for an aging population

The world s population is getting bigger and older With the elderly increasingly close to...

Modi’s Vietnam visit vs. China

All cannot be well when bilateral relations between China and India Asia s number one and number...

Saudi Oger in talks to sell half of Madinah Airport stake

JEDDAH Saudi Oger Ltd is in talks to sell half of its stake in the company that operates Saudi...

Countdown to Haj 2016 begins

RIYADH Domestic pilgrims from some parts of the Kingdom will leave for Makkah on Thursday The...